Philippi, WV

NEW CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) - James Neal Hott, 77, of Poplar School Road, New Creek, West Vir…
NEW CREEK, WV
Annual e-cycling event is Saturday

KINGWOOD — This year’s e-cycling event is scheduled to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the old Preston Memorial Hospital lot. The event is sponsored by the Preston County Solid Waste Authority and is open to everyone.
KINGWOOD, WV
4-Hers participate in livestock judging competition

The State 4-H Livestock Judging Contest was held July 23 at the WVU Farm in Morgantown. Lewis County participated with three teams, two in the junior division and one in the senior division. Juniors are 13 years old and younger, while seniors are 14 years old and older. A judging...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Worthy of a celebration

Sometimes you just have to be patient, as in 20 years of patience. That’s how patient those involved with the North Central West Virginia Airport have been in getting to the point where they can move forward with the development’s next stage — the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
LCHS Athletic Hall of Fame to welcome 8 new members

The Lewis County Athletic Hall of Fame Committee has announced the Hall of Fame Class of 2022, with eight Lewis County standout coaches and players and coaches joining the the 25 already elected to the Hall of Fame. The inductions are also the first since 2019, with the 2020 and 2021 events hampered by COVID-19 restrictions.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Lewis County Fair Pageant scheduled for August 20

The 2022 Lewis County Fair Pageants will be held this weekend at Lewis County High School Auditorium. 42 contestants total will be competing to reign over the Lewis County Fair this year. Saturday will be the Teen, Queen, Ms., and Mrs. Pageant. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Preston schools gear up for the return to the classroom

KINGWOOD — Preston County Schools is gearing up for the return to classrooms, Superintendent Brad Martin told board of education members at their most recent meeting. The Principal’s Academy was held Aug. 1-3. New teachers had an orientation day last week, and all school staff who work 200 days will return to work Wednesday for three days of staff development training.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Lewis County Schools staff prepares for school year

All employees of Lewis County Schools gathered at Lewis County High School for “opening day” for staff on Monday, August 15. The LCHS Marching Minutemen performed to start off the day of assemblies and trainings and preparation for students, who return Monday, August 22.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Final Second Saturday of the summer draws a crowd

KINGWOOD — The final Blueprint Communities Second Saturday street fair of the season had customers lining South Price Street looking at what vendors had to offer and trying a variety of foods. Events for the kids included bubbles, face painting, sidewalk chalk, Popsicles and inflatable bowling in honor of...
KINGWOOD, WV
Loveberry Bake Shop, LLC opens in Weston

To curb those cravings for sweets or if you just have a sweet tooth, Loveberry Bake Shop is here to help. Just opening up in Weston, Loveberry Bakeshop offers homemade goodies that will please everyone, old and young alike.
WESTON, WV
Grant application window nearing for VFDs

At the August meeting of the Lewis County Firefighters Association, Jackson’s Mill VFD Chief Steve Byers Jr., who is a member of the State Fire Commission, said the opportunity to apply for fire marshal grants ends September 15. VFDs that apply can be awarded up to $6,000. Byers said...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Rod and Ray and the band

There are so many good things we can say about Lewis County. However, you can’t have good things without good people making those good things happen. Luckily, we have some of the best right here in our community. Two of them, though, do not get nearly enough credit for the blood, sweat, and tears they put in to projects, working side by side with other, valuable volunteers on various projects around the county. Those two I’m writing about this week are Rod Wyman and Ray Smith.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Faith & Hope service schedule

First Christian Apostolic Church, near Tunnelton Post Office. Sunday: 10 a.m. Sunday School, 6 p.m. worship, Rev. Ray Frankhouser, 304-329-3040, 304-568-2662.
TUNNELTON, WV

