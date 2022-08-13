ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis

Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night

Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury

CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie

The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Tacoma, WA
FOX Sports

Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series

Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Trammell
FOX Sports

Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels

Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury

Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Athletics call up prospect Shea Langeliers

The Oakland Athletics called up catching prospect Shea Langeliers on Tuesday. Langeliers was the ninth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is ranked as the No. 28 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Also on Tuesday, the Athletics recalled first baseman David MacKinnon from Triple-A Las Vegas, placed Ramon Laureano...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects

RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Reinstated
Yardbarker

Thanks to 9th-inning offense, Mariners chase sweep of Angels

The ninth inning has been the magical frame for the Mariners this week, and now Seattle is in position to sweep a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners have scored nine of their 14 runs in their final at-bat while beating...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start

It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
MLB
Yardbarker

Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game

Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury

The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday

Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Angels' Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener

The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three over...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy