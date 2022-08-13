Read full article on original website
David Ortiz offers ridiculous comment about Fernando Tatis
Fernando Tatis Jr has been suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s performance-enhancing drug policy, and one Hall of Famer believes the league has mishandled the situation. MLB announced last week that Tatis tested positive for a banned anabolic steroid called Clostebol. David Ortiz said on Monday that he thinks the league should have kept the news of the 80-game suspension under wraps because Tatis is “an amazing player.”
Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night
Cody Bellinger will not be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the meantime after the former National League MVP had a conversation with team manager Dave Roberts following their 4-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on the road Monday night. This is according to a report by Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Per Ardaya: […] The post Cody Bellinger pulled from Dodgers starting lineup after meeting with Dave Roberts Monday night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies lose center fielder Brandon Marsh to leg injury
CINCINNATI -- Phillies center fielder Brandon Marsh hobbled off the field in the bottom of the third inning Tuesday night with an apparent left leg injury. Marsh injured himself trying to make a leaping catch at the wall on what ended up being a home run by Cincinnati's Jonathan India.
Ronald Acuña Jr. praises Braves rookie
The Braves absolutely throttled the Mets Monday night 13-1, as they narrowed the deficit in the division to 4.5 games. Ronald Acuña Jr. totaled three RBI doubles, while William Contreras and Eddie Rosario strung together back-to-back homers. Atlanta also had a bounce-back effort from Spencer Strider, who couldn’t even...
Braves receive a boatload of positive injury news ahead of Mets series
Who knows how this upcoming series with the Mets will go, but no matter the result, the Braves will at least be a much healthier team this week than they were last week. First and foremost, Mike Soroka is set to begin his rehab assignment on Tuesday in High-A Rome.
Padres Make Decision on Tatis Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway
San Diego’s star shortstop was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned substance.
Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels meet in game 2 of series
Seattle Mariners (63-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-65, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (8-8, 3.90 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 156 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Suarez (4-4, 4.04 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 61 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -176, Angels +149; over/under is 7...
Seahawks Reportedly Make Surprising Cut Before Tuesday's Deadline
The Seattle Seahawks are already on the verge of making a noteworthy roster cut early this preseason. NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 90 to 85 players by Tuesday afternoon. While teams will mostly cut longshots to make the roster, Seattle is reportedly getting rid of a steady fixture.
Mariners try to sweep series against the Angels
Seattle Mariners (64-54, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-66, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: George Kirby (0-0); Angels: TBD. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Angels +151; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels looking to...
Seahawks Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III Dealing With Tough Injury
Seahawks rookie running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to be a big contributor this upcoming season. However, he's going to need to get healthy first. Head coach Pete Carroll announced this Tuesday evening that Walker, the former Michigan State star, is dealing with a hernia injury. The good news...
Athletics call up prospect Shea Langeliers
The Oakland Athletics called up catching prospect Shea Langeliers on Tuesday. Langeliers was the ninth overall pick of the 2019 MLB Draft. He is ranked as the No. 28 prospect by MLB Pipeline. Also on Tuesday, the Athletics recalled first baseman David MacKinnon from Triple-A Las Vegas, placed Ramon Laureano...
Baseball America adds Braves 2022 draft picks to their Midseason Top 30 Prospects
RHP Owen Murphy (Pick 20) The first three high school arms the Braves selected are all going to be highly ranked — I expect them to clock in just behind Vaughn Grissom, Jared Shuster, and Kyle Muller in some order. Murphy is a fantastic talent, and although he was an under-slot pick, the Braves got a live arm with tons of potential.
Thanks to 9th-inning offense, Mariners chase sweep of Angels
The ninth inning has been the magical frame for the Mariners this week, and now Seattle is in position to sweep a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon in Anaheim, Calif. The Mariners have scored nine of their 14 runs in their final at-bat while beating...
New York Star bullpen arm Michael King provides great update after elbow surgery
Losing star bullpen and arm Michael King was one of the biggest roadblocks the New York Yankees have had to face this season. King was their best arm out of the bullpen, hosting a 2.29 ERA, 2.42 xFIP, 11.65 strikeouts per nine and a 76.9% left on base rate over 51 innings.
Mike Soroka flawless in his first rehab start
It’s the first time Soroka has pitched in a live game in more than a year, and it couldn’t have been more special to see a guy bounce back from multiple Achilles surgeries in this fashion. Although this is extremely encouraging, Soroka still hasn’t started a major-league game in over two years; the club will certainly take it slow with the 25-year-old righty.
Jake Paul embarrasses himself taking batting practice before Marlins game
Jake Paul may be able to knock out a few people in the boxing ring, but making contact in the batter’s box is a much bigger challenge for him. Paul took batting practice on the field at LoanDepot Park in Miami before Tuesday’s Marlins game against the Padres. He had a decent swing but was unable to make contact.
Seahawks announce roster moves, including putting Cody Thompson on IR
NFL teams had until Tuesday afternoon to cut their rosters from 90 players down to 85 as part of the first phase of trimming down towards the regular season. That includes the Seattle Seahawks, who just announced a handful of moves in addition to the reported trade of cornerback Ugo Amadi.
Yankees lose star infielder DJ LeMahieu to injury
The New York Yankees have slowly been getting healthier during the month of August, but new injuries continue to mount ahead of the postseason. The team is expected to get back Zack Britton, Luis Severino, and Matt Carpenter just before the playoffs, but that is still at least a month away, with an expected return in mid-September.
Oakland's Ramon Laureano (side) sitting out Monday
Ramon Laureano (side soreness) was not listed in the Oakland Athletics' lineup for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Laureano was pulled from last night's game due to soreness in his side, and is now absent from Monday's lineup. Skye Bolt will fill in for him in right field and will bat sixth against the Rangers.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani to face Mariners in series opener
The Seattle Mariners hope to jump-start their offense when they begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., on Monday night. The task will be formidable, however, because they'll face Angels ace Shohei Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) in the opener. Seattle dropped two of three over...
