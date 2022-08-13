Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
wdrb.com
Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
Wave 3
LMPD: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Smoketown Jackson neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager is in the hospital after he was shot in the Smoketown Jackson neighborhood Tuesday night. Beth Ruoff with Louisville Metro Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. Officers responded to the 500 block of East Jacob Street and found a teenager...
WLKY.com
Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
WLKY.com
Lawsuit alleges 17-year-old died because he was confidential informant for LMPD
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A wrongful death lawsuit claims a 17-year-old boy who was fatally shot in a fast-food restaurant parking lot last year died because he was working as a confidential informant for Louisville Metro police. The lawsuit, filed on Monday by the mother of Devor Stoner, also alleges...
Wave 3
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning. Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said. When...
wdrb.com
Louisville police investigating multiple mail carrier armed robberies from last 2 weeks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police are investigating two different incidents where a mail carrier was robbed in the middle of the day. The first robbery happened at the end of July and LMPD says that a USPS worker was robbed at knifepoint on Main Street. The suspect also stole a master key.
Wave 3
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
Wave 3
Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
WLKY.com
Man hospitalized in serious condition after being shot in Bashford Manor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition at the hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning in the Bashford Manor neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. Just before 12:45 a.m., LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a shooting in the 330o block of River Chase Court. That...
WLKY.com
Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
WLKY.com
Mother of slain woman attends arraignment of man in Smoketown double homicide case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The mother of a murdered woman was in court Tuesday morning for the accused killer’s arraignment. A grand jury indicted Mahlon Harris for the murders of Antonia Lucas and Daniel Key, Jr. Police say Harris shot them in December 2020 while they were inside a...
wdrb.com
Kentucky man arrested in southern Indiana on child solicitation charges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, arrested a man on child solicitation charges. Dagin Priest, 21, is accused of planning to meet up with a 14-year-old for sex. Police said he showed up as planned and was taken to jail. The Worthville, Kentucky, native is also accused of...
Metro Police investigate shooting leaving woman injured in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating after a woman was injured following a shooting in the California neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1100 block of South 17th Street around 8 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a woman two blocks away at...
WLKY.com
'It's just so devastating': Louisville community mourns father of 3 killed in fiery crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The woman who police believe caused a fiery crash that killed a man early Sunday morning on Interstate-264 near the Breckenridge Lane exit, appeared in court Monday for the first time since the incident. Forty-two-year-old Maria Gibson (aka Maria Lara) plead not guilty to operating a...
Shooting in Portland neighborhood leaves 1 injured, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting in the Portland neighborhood. According to Metro Police, their First Division officers responded to the area of North 22nd and Lytle Street around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers located a man with a gunshot wound at the...
Clark County Sheriff posts photos, video to combat accusations in federal lawsuits
An Indiana sheriff and officers are facing two federal civil lawsuits filed by women who say they were attacked at the Clark County Jail.
wdrb.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
spectrumnews1.com
5 trucks crash on Kennedy Bridge, halting southbound traffic into Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All southbound traffic on I-65 coming into Louisville was halted Tuesday afternoon when five semi trucks collided on the Kennedy Bridge, Louisville police said. Police fielded the call at 1:17 p.m. and there is at least one person with serious injuries as a result of the...
