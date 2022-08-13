ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Louisville police arrest man found with stolen mail, including checks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police arrested a man for having stolen mail, including checks, that didn't belong to him. Clarence Still, 40, was arrested for the crime on Monday. He's charged with receiving stolen property, having a gun as a convicted felon and for possession of crystal meth.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man fatally shot in Portland neighborhood, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Portland neighborhood on Tuesday evening. The report of a shooting came in shortly before 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of West Main Street, Louisville Metro Police spokesperson officer Beth Ruoff said. That's near North 26th and Pirtle streets.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville man facing charges in carjacking incident makes plea deal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man facing charges connected to a violent carjacking made a plea deal on Tuesday. Police say in August of 2019, Jose Espinoza Jr., was arrested and charged with kidnapping, attempted murder, robbery and assault among other charges. A woman told police that Espinoza approached...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that has left a man hospitalized. The victim was found by officers around 12:45 a.m. after officers were called to the 3300 block of River Chase Court. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and listed in serious condition, according to LMPD.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman indicted for murder in 2021 head-on crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has indicted a Louisville woman on multiple charges, including murder, in connection with a deadly crash on Eastern Parkway late last Fall. Melissa Lauren Ybarra, 48, was indicted August 10. In addition to murder, she is charged with one count of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Police ask for help finding Louisville man who disappeared in June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for help finding a man who has been missing for more than a month and is believed to be in danger. LMPD's Missing Persons Unit issued an "Operation Return Home" for David Floyd, who they say has not been seen since June 29. They say they are concerned for his safety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning. Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash on Chamberlain Lane near La Grange Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of Chamberlain Lane, not far from La Grange Road, was shut down after a fatal motorcycle accident Monday evening. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said Eighth Division officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain around 5:45 p.m. on the report of a crash between a car and a motorcycle.
LOUISVILLE, KY

