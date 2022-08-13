ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

247Sports

Miami LB, UCLA transfer Caleb Johnson saw 'better' coaching, program in 'Canes compared to Chip Kelly's Bruins

Miami went to work in the NCAA transfer portal after hiring away coach Mario Cristobal from Oregon, and one of the Hurricanes' potential instant-impact players is former UCLA linebacker Caleb Johnson. Although Johnson did not do much with the Bruins last fall with 45 total tackles and zero tackles for loss or sacks, he posted good numbers in 2020 with 44 total stops, seven tackles for loss and 5 1/2 sacks. Johnson should play a significant role for Miami this fall, but he made his feelings clear about coach Chip Kelly and his staff while explaining why he transferred from UCLA during routine media availability on Monday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Ayden Williams to announce commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports

Ridgeland High School (Miss.) receiver Ayden Williams will be making his official commitment this Sunday live on 247Sports. The announcement is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CST in the Ridgeland High School gym. Ranked as the No. 20 wide receiver in the nation in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite ranking, Williams will...
HIGH SCHOOL
247Sports

College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

My thoughts on Brennan and QB situation

The big news item that dropped in Baton Rouge today was a report from WWL radio host Kristian Garic that Myles Brennan was stepping away from football. LSU confirmed the news shortly after practice, with head coach Brian Kelly thanking the sixth-year graduate student for his time in purple and gold.
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Blue White Game Returns for UNC Basketball as NIL Event

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- The Blue White game is back, as part of the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. North Carolina's basketball players will participate in what is being called the Blue White Scrimmage at the Smith Center on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 4 p.m. Tickets, which must be purchased in advance here, are general admission, cost $12, and went on sale on Wednesday. Fans can also buy tickets to a team autograph NIL session that will take place before the scrimmage, which cost $150 and include entry to the game afterward. The UNC Football team plays its season opener in Chapel Hill that Saturday night against Florida A&M at 8 p.m. Public paid parking for the basketball event will be available on campus in the Manning Lot, Jackson Deck, and Cardinal Deck.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
#American Football#College Football
247Sports

USC football earns New Year's Six Bowl in early 2022 bowl projections

The Trojans are projected to play in a New Year's Six Bowl game this postseason according to the latest bowl projections from CBSSports.com's Jerry Palm. Palm picked the Trojans to play in the Cotton Bowl in Lincoln Riley's first season at USC against the Cincinatti Bearcats, coming off a College Football Playoff appearance in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Brown is the latest to beam about 'a great pickup for us'

West Virginia's camp is not without storylines. There is a presumed but unnamed starting quarterback. There are pleasant albeit rare expectations for the offensive line. There's a new offensive coordinator hired to turn things around. And that's just on offense. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Mountaineers believe in their defensive line as well as an array of options for depth. The secondary will be mostly all new when the season begins. The linebackers are transfers at different stages of their time with the Mountaineers. And special teams? A preseason all-Big 12 kicker. A battle for punting duties. A transfer who was brought in to handle kickoffs.
FOOTBALL
247Sports

2022 Texas A&M schedule preview: Ten thoughts on Arkansas

1. On a pound for pound basis, no coach in the country has probably performed better than Arkansas boss Sam Pittman given where Arkansas was a few years ago as a program. He's found ways to win via turnovers, physicality, and game planning, has improved his experience and talent level through the transfer portal, and has managed to keep two highly sought after coordinators on campus.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Instant Analysis from USC Fall Camp practice No. 10 on Howard Jones Field

In the video above you can check out our Instant Analysis with USCFootball.com's Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino discussing all of the important news and notes from the Trojans fall practice No. 10, a shells practice (shoulder pads only) held on Howard Jones Field. Tuesday morning's workout featured our usual...
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Washington Huskies Fall Camp Interviews - Scott Huff

As the only assistant retained from the last staff, Scott Huff is under a bigger microscope than most years. However, after guiding an offensive line that struggled for much of last season, he probably would have been there anyway. He's got plenty of talent and experience at his disposal, so the real question is, can he get this group playing up to their potential? If he can, then the Husky offense could see a resurgence this fall...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Peristyle Podcast - Trojans pick up another OL commit plus analysis from USC's Coliseum scrimmage

Listen to this episode of the Peristyle Podcast here:. In this edition of the Peristyle Podcast hosts Ryan Abraham and Chris Trevino are back in studio LIVE talk about yet another commitment on the offensive line for the Trojans, Sacramento (Calif.) Grant three-star inside offensive lineman Alani Noa. The guys breakdown what Noa's commitment means for the Trojans class of 2023 (currently ranked No. 13 nationally) and how they were able to win another head-to-head recruiting battle with the Oregon Ducks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
