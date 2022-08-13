ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Bills turn strip-sack into touchdown against Colts

By Barry Werner
 3 days ago
They were playing bakery football between the Indianapolis Colts and Buffalo Bills on Saturday with turnovers the specialty.

The AFC East champs turned the ball over three times in the first quarter and a half and somehow managed to hold the Colts to three points.

Nick Foles replaced Matt Ryan and he was victimized on a strip-sack by Boogie Basham. The ball was picked up by Terrel Bernard and he was off the end zone.

Sixty-nine yards later the Bills had six points. The PAT made it 7-3.

The ball continued to be elusive for the offenses to hold onto in the first 30 minutes. Foles followed his fumble with a pick and the Colts’ defense responded by picking off Case Keenum.

There had been 6 turnovers with plenty of time left in the half.

