According to a new study published in the journal Nature Biotechnology, researchers implanted corneas made from pig collagen to restore sight in 20 people who were blind or visually impaired. "Fourteen of the patients were blind before they received the implant, but two years after the procedure, they had regained some or all of their vision," notes NBC News. "Three had perfect vision after the surgery." From the report:

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO