Auburn among nine schools in the running to land four-star guard

By Taylor Jones
 3 days ago
August has been kind to the Auburn Tigers so far in the form of recruiting.

While the Tigers were competing in Israel as part of their three-game exhibition tour, they learned that four-star point guard Aden Holloway announced his pledge to Auburn, kickstarting the 2023 recruiting cycle with their first commit.

Saturday, another top guard from the class of 2023 announced that he is considering Auburn.

Wesley Yates, the nation’s No. 28 shooting guard for the 2023 cycle from Beaumont, Texas, has released his top-nine college choices, with Auburn included in the mix.

Auburn officially offered Yates last June, and Yates officially visited Auburn on January 29. When discussing the visit with On3’s Joe Tipton, Yates says that he enjoys the home-like atmosphere of Auburn.

“I’ve built a great relationship with BP (Bruce Pearl). It was like a family atmosphere there when I took my official visit. They told me what it was going to be like. It really felt like home, just how all the players kept it real with me and told me what it was. I talked to a couple of the player’s parents, and they said everything was true, everything they do. I just liked the atmosphere. It was crazy out there too. BP lets his players play. I feel like he would let me rock out if I went there.”

Yates is the No. 4 shooting guard of the 2023 class, and is the No. 2 guard from the state of Texas. Joining Auburn in Yates’ top nine schools are Arkansas, Baylor, Gonzaga, Houston, LSU, Stanford, Texas, and Washington.

AUBURN, AL
