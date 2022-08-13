ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Quotes That Will Make You Smile Today

By Tarisha Clark
 3 days ago
Welcome to a new day and a new opportunity to be our best selves. Here's a list of 20 quotes about self-care, self-love, positivity, and finding inspiration. Carry these quotes with you throughout your day for positive upliftment!

1. "When I loved myself enough, I began leaving whatever wasn't healthy. This meant people, jobs, my own beliefs, and habits - anything that kept me small. My judgment called it disloyal. Now I see it as self-loving."

― Kim McMillen

2. "Success is not the key to happiness. Happiness is the key to success. If you love what you are doing, you will be successful."– Albert Schweitzer

3. "You can't make positive choices for the rest of your life without an environment that makes those choices easy, natural, and enjoyable."

4. Deepak Chopra"Be not afraid of life. Believe that life is worth living, and your belief will help create the fact." – William James

5. "Good thoughts and actions can never produce bad results; bad thoughts and actions can never produce good results…We understand this law in the natural world, and work with it; but few understand it in the mental and moral world – although its operation there is just as simple and undeviating – and they, therefore, do not cooperation with it."- James Allen

6. "Positive thinking is more than just a tagline. It changes the way we behave. And I firmly believe that when I am positive, it not only makes me better, but it also makes those around me better."– Harvey Mackay

7. A grateful heart is a beginning of greatness. It is an expression of humility. It is a foundation for the development of such virtues as prayer, faith, courage, contentment, happiness, love, and well-being. James E. Faust

8. "If someone bases his/her happiness on major events like a great job, huge amounts of money, a flawlessly happy marriage or a trip to Paris, that person isn't going to be happy much of the time. If, on the other hand, happiness depends on a good breakfast, flowers in the yard, a drink or a nap, then we are more likely to live with quite a bit of happiness." —Andy Rooney

9. "If you look to others for fulfillment, you will never be fulfilled. If your happiness depends on money, you will never be happy with yourself. Be content with what you have; rejoice in the way things are. When you realize there is nothing lacking, the world belongs to you." —Lao Tzu

10. "I am determined to be cheerful and happy in whatever situation I may find myself. For I have learned that the greater part of our misery or unhappiness is not determined by our circumstance, but by our disposition."—Martha Washington

11. "Each day holds a surprise. But only if we expect it can we see, hear or feel it when it comes to us. Let's not be afraid to receive each day's surprise, whether it come to us as sorrow or as joy, it will open a new place in our hearts, a place where we can welcome new friends and celebrate more fully our shared humanity."—Henri Nouwen

12. "My happiness grows in direct proportion to my acceptance, and in inverse proportion to my expectations." -Michael J. Fox

13. "When I was five years old, my mother always told me that happiness was the key to life. When I went to school, they asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up. I wrote down 'happy'. They told me I didn't understand the assignment, and I told them they didn't understand life." -John Lennon

14. "Don't rely on someone else for your happiness and self-worth. Only you can be responsible for that. If you can't love and respect yourself – no one else will be able to make that happen. Accept who you are – completely; the good and the bad – and make changes as YOU see fit – not because you think someone else wants you to be different." - Stacy Charter

15. "When we love, we always strive to become better than we are. When we strive to become better than we are, everything around us becomes better too."—Paulo Coelho, The Alchemist

16. Happiness is always a by-product. It is probably a matter of temperament, and for anything I know it may be glandular. But it is not something that can be demanded from life, and if you are not happy you had better stop worrying about it and see what treasures you can pluck from your own brand of unhappiness. -Robertson Davies

17. If you observe a really happy man you will find him building a boat, writing a symphony, educating his son, growing double dahlias in his garden, or looking for dinosaur eggs in the Gobi desert. He will not be searching for happiness as if it were a collar button that has rolled under the radiator. He will not be striving for it as a goal in itself. He will have become aware that he is happy in the course of living life twenty-four crowded hours of the day. -W. Beran Wolfe

18. "Worrying about your job, the price of gas, the economy and other cares of the world will not increase your happiness factor." Patricia A Gilpin-Hudson; Carol R Muschette, Find Joy in Daily Living

19. "Each person must be committed to take charge of his or her own destiny for without this ownership, you will never find happiness, nor will you find your real purpose in life."- Byron Pulsifer, Words of Life

20. "I have also found that love, passion and happiness grow more from within than out. That is to say each one of us is responsible for our own happiness - you cannot give your responsibility for love or happiness to some one else expecting that it is there duty or place in life to make one happy." - Byron Pulsifer, Positive Mental Attitude

