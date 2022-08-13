ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery

HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say

A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
HCSO investigating suspicious item at Walmart parking lot on FM 1960

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a suspicious item that was found on Saturday afternoon. Details are very limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item is located in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. We've learned that a...
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?

HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
