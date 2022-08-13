Read full article on original website
5,000 gallons of diesel stolen by suspects, HPD investigating
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department needs your help locating two suspect vehicles believed to be involved in the theft of 5,000 gallons of diesel at one convenience store. According to police, the thefts occurred in the 800 block of South State Highway 6 over a span of four days in July.
HPD searching for suspects who stole 5K gallons of diesel from W. Houston business over 4 days
The suspected vehicles involved are believed to be two white Ford F-250 or F-350 trucks. A third vehicle was described as a blue Volkswagen.
Suspect fires shots at Houston officers during cash store robbery
HOUSTON - A suspect is in custody after firing shots at officers during a cash store robbery on Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1900 block of Taylor. HPD said the suspect robbed the store and fired shots at officers. Officials said...
Tow truck driver honored for pulling Harris Co. Pct. 8 deputy from burning vehicle
Tow truck driver recognized for pulling Pct. 8 deputy from burning car. Richard Borgstrom was recognized by Precinct 8 Constable Phil Sandlin, Executive Director Roberto Trevino of the Harris County Toll Road Authority, and Mothers Against Drunk Driving for pulling Precinct 8 Deputy Kiana LeMelle for her burning patrol car after a crash.
Mail thief leaves homeowners in NW Harris County subdivision frustrated
Homeowners in a northwest Harris County neighborhood said they’re left frustrated after a thief broke into their mailboxes over the weekend. Suzanne Bathe is one of the dozens of homeowners living in the Crossroads Park subdivision that had her mail stolen from a mailbox pedestal Saturday. She said her...
Boating while intoxicated: Repeat offender arrested for drinking while operating jetski on Lake Houston, police say
A man has been arrested after authorities said he was operating a jetski while intoxicated on Sunday. According to court documents, 42-year-old Bryan Ste-Marie, was riding on Lake Houston around 6 p.m. when Texas Game Warden Mathias Wason approached him after noticing the suspect operating less than 50 feet away from another vessel, which is a safety violation.
Father of victim shot, killed in Bowlero parking lot speaks out, suspect still on the loose
HOUSTON - The father of a young man shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley is speaking out for the first time. 24-year-old son Gregory Shead Junior was shot and killed in a bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning, turning what should've been a night of fun into tragedy.
Caught on camera: Recognize this guy? Suspected thief, store employee fight over stolen pressure washers
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who fled the scene after stealing from a southwest Houston home improvement store and fighting with an employee who tried to stop him. According to police, on August 8 at around 1:30...
Man killed in head-on collision between pick-up truck and car on SH-6 at US-90 in Sugar Land, police say
SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man has reportedly died after a major crash in Sugar Land Tuesday night. The deadly crash closed all main lanes of Highway 6 over US-90 in Fort Bend County, police say. It is unclear what caused the crash or how many cars were impacted,...
HCSO investigating suspicious item at Walmart parking lot on FM 1960
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating following a suspicious item that was found on Saturday afternoon. Details are very limited, but according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item is located in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. We've learned that a...
Mice infestation, electricity issues reported at East Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - Quarniece Drumgold is not staying inside of her Rollingwoods Apartments in East Houston since the power has been out for days due to a recent fire at the complex. She and her three children are currently staying at a hotel, and was told she will not be reimbursed for the expense. This is just one of the problems she's told FOX 26 about.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
Missouri City restaurant owner wrangles alligator spotted on front porch while taking kids to school
When officials didn't come out, Mike Trinh said he took matters into his own hands. He credited his gator-wrangling talents to "Steve Irwin tactics" and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu.
Conroe man sentenced for violently abducting 17-year-old ex from northwest Houston to Florida: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Conroe man will serve nearly 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend from northwest Houston, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Monday. Roaim Shams Shaikh pleaded guilty on April 19. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Shaikh to 131...
HCSO: All clear given after bomb squad responded to suspicious item in north Harris County retail store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
WANTED: Suspect accused of shooting man after finding him sleeping inside car with woman he previously dated
HOUSTON – A suspect is on the run after shooting another man he found sleeping inside a car with a woman he previously dated, according to the Houston Police Department. Mario Quintanilla, 49, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The shooting was reported around 8...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
Reward offered: Who killed Dashawn Celestine?
HOUSTON – A family is searching for answers in the death of their loved one who was shot and killed in mid-July. The family, in addition to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division, need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of Dashawn Celestine.
Shoplifting suspect shot by deputy after ramming into multiple vehicles while attempting to flee in Pearland, BCSO says
PEARLAND, Texas – A man who was reportedly caught shoplifting was shot by a deputy on Sunday, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they received a call about the suspect who was allegedly stealing from a Target inside the Silver Lake Shopping Center around 10:48 a.m.
2 men shot, in critical condition in possible gang shootout in southwest Houston, police said
HOUSTON (CW39) — Two men are in critical condition after what police call a possible gang shootout at a southwest Houston apartment complex early Tuesday morning, police said. Just before 2 a.m., Houston police officers were called to the parking lot of a complex on the 6600 block of...
