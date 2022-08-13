ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

CarBuzz.com

Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M

An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Vice

Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff

In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens

An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
YUMA, AZ
truecrimedaily

Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'

BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’

A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
BORDENTOWN, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted

The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
TRUCKEE, CA
TheDailyBeast

‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies

The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
DALLAS, TX
Oxygen

Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward

Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
Black Enterprise

Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud

A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
KANSAS CITY, MO

