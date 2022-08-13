Read full article on original website
Related
Missouri sheriff says even under 'threat of arrest' he will not release gun owners' info to FBI
Missouri officials are slamming a planned FBI audit of various sheriff’s offices in the state, saying the audit is an attempt "to illegally obtain" information on concealed carry permit holders. One sheriff, in particular, said that even under a threat of federal arrest, he will not comply and release the concealed carry information.
Popculture
JonBenet Ramsey Murder: Police Urged to Retest DNA After Breakthrough in Investigation
Did you have a JonBenet Ramsey murder case breakthrough on your 2022 bingo card? It's not likely but it is what seems to be happening. According to Fox News, a push to re-test DNA from Ramsey's murder is growing and there is a thought that it could finally close the cold case.
Update in Albuquerque ‘serial killer’ case as ‘prime suspect’ in shootings detained after cops find vehicle of interest
A PRIME suspect is in custody in the murders of two Muslim men after four deaths sparked serial killer fears in Albuquerque. Police tracked down a vehicle believed to be involved in the murders - three of which have occurred during the last three weeks - and arrested the driver.
Texas car dealer Erik Charles Maund charged with murder-for-hire after allegedly paying hitman to kill mistress and her boyfriend
Months after an Austin car dealership executive was arrested for allegedly arranging the murder of his mistress and her boyfriend, federal prosecutors have charged him and three of his associates with murder-for-hire. On Thursday, Erik Charles Maund, 47, Gilad Peled, 48, Bryon Brockway, 47, and Adam Carey, 31, were also...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police Arrest Crime Ring Responsible For Stealing 44,000 Catalytic Converters Worth $22M
An investigation by the Beaverton Police Department has dealt a blow to a prominent crime organization thought to be responsible for catalytic converter thefts on the West Coast, reports OregonLive. The inquiry into the alleged crimes stretches as far back as 2021. In March, Tanner Lee Hellbusch, 32, was found with more than 100 stolen catalytic converters after being pulled over by police.
Psych Nurse Fired After Reporting Patients ‘Blowing Each Other’ and Hitting Staff
In the afternoon of July 28 at the Temple Episcopal Hospital in Philadelphia, chaos reigned. Patients in a psychiatric ward at the hospital were fighting each other, more patients were being admitted, another was attempting to escape, and other patients—including people whose ability to give consent was questionable—were engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
Cops Say Louisiana Woman Called Them To Her Own Drug Deal After Customer Allegedly Drew Gun
Police say Dana Bennett called authorities after she allegedly went to an apartment complex to deliver drugs and had a gun drawn on her. Now, she and the robbery suspect, Akeem Williams, are both under arrest. A woman in Louisiana is in custody after police say she called them to...
FBI search warrant application shows chilling online postings from Kavanaugh assassination suspect
A newly unveiled FBI search warrant shows that the man accused of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh meticulously planned the alleged plot and even reached out for advice on an internet forum. According to the FBI search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital, 26-year-old Nicholas John Roske...
IN THIS ARTICLE
People
Woman Who Lost Fiancé in 2012 Colo. Theater Shooting Marries Police Officer Who Responded to Scene
Ten years ago, on July 20, 2012, a gunman walked into a movie theater in Aurora, Colo., and killed 12 people and injured 70 others during a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises. A woman then known as Lasamoa Cross, who now goes by Lasamoa Lanier, attended the movie...
Arizona woman arrested, accused of molesting two teens
An Arizona woman was arrested last week in connection with the sexual abuse of minors, the sheriff’s office said in a release. Makaila Yablonski, 25, is charged with sexual abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, public sexual indecency, and indecent exposure with a victim who is 15 years of age or more, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said.
Boston school dean who lived a double life in Latin Kings gang pleads guilty to racketeering after trying to get fellow Kings members to identify a police informant in his case
A former Boston high school dean who lived a double life as a member of the notorious Latin Kings gang may soon face even more jail time after he pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal racketeering charge. Shaun Harrison, 63, was already serving 26 years in state prison for...
Minn. woman accused of murdering man and igniting camper because she was 'burning a witch'
BALL CLUB, Minn. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old woman was charged with murder after she allegedly killed a man and set a camper on fire. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WCCO-TV, on Sunday, July 17, Crystal Wilson attended the Mii Gwitch Mahnomen Days Pow Wow and used methamphetamine and alcohol. She reportedly went to a camper after the pow wow to use more drugs with the victim.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman Sentenced to One Year and a Day in Federal Prison for Her Role in $400,000 GoFundMe Scam That ‘Went Viral’
A New Jersey woman behind a $400,000 GoFundMe scam was sentenced by a federal judge on Thursday to serve one year and one day in prison. Katelyn McClure, 32, of Bordentown, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in what the U.S. Department of Justice dubbed “a GoFundMe scam that gained nationwide attention.”
Cops Fear California Teen Who Vanished From Graduation Party May Have Been Abducted
The disappearance of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who vanished after an end-of-high-school party at a California campground early Saturday, has become an abduction investigation, officials said Tuesday.The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they believe Kiely may have been abducted because they haven’t been able to locate her silver 2013 Honda CRV.Kiely was last seen at a massive party with about 200 to 300 kids and young adults at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Angela Musallam told The Daily Beast. Her mom, Lindsey Rodni Nieman, said Keily texted her at about 11:30 p.m. to say she was...
Drug Lord Mass-Killer ‘El Chueco’ Strikes Fear in Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico — After the killing of two priests and a tour guide in June, Mexico’s government has been searching for a ghost: a man who is said to be everywhere, but at the same time can’t be found. Inside the Sierra Madre mountains, José Noriel...
‘Inject Her with Heroin 2 Times Per Day’: Doctor Specializing in Newborn Care Turned to ‘Dark Web’ Plot to Kidnap, Assault and Extort Wife
A Spokane-area doctor specializing in the care of newborn children has admitted to trying to hire someone to kidnap his estranged wife and force her into a heroin addiction, all in an apparent effort to get her to drop divorce proceedings. Ronald Craig Ilg, 55, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to...
‘Honor Killing’ Dad Molested Girls Years Before Allegedly Shooting Them, Mom Testifies
The Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of his taxi in an “honor killing” allegedly sexually assaulted the two girls years prior—and then threatened to kill their mother if they didn’t recant their claims to police.The shocking accusation against Yaser Said came during testimony by his ex-wife, Patricia Owen, in Dallas County Court on Thursday during his capital murder trial. Breaking down several times on the stand, Owens testified that her daughters, Sarah and Amina, told her in 1998 that Said had touched them.After learning about the allegations, Owens said that she went with the...
Investigators Find Video Of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni At Party, As Authorities Announce ‘More Limited’ Search Efforts Going Forward
Investigators in California have discovered new video of missing teen Kiely Rodni at a large party the night she disappeared, wearing a white and pink hooded sweatshirt. “We did receive video evidence showing Kiely at the party wearing the white sweatshirt,” Angela Musallam, the public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Monday.
Family finds several bodies stuffed in cases at unit they won in Storage Wars-style auction sparking serial killer fears
A FAMILY made a horrifying discovery after finding several bodies stuffed in suitcases they won in a Storage Wars-style auction. The New Zealand residents won the grim contents of an abandoned storage unit in an auction last week. Buyers are not allowed to sift through the contents before bidding on...
Kansas City Man Fatally Shoots Neighbor After 10-Year-Long Lawn Mowing Feud
A Kansas City man is in police custody after fatally shooting the neighbor he spent the last 10 years fighting with over his lawn mower usage. On Monday, Samuel Avery, 42, was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, KSHB reported. The charges came one day after Avery called the police and told them he had shot his neighbor Warner Trotter, 41, after he allegedly saw Trotter pull out his gun.
Comments / 5