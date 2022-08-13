SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO