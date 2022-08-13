Read full article on original website
Guest - 53
3d ago
WOW, Last Time I Got Arrested For DUI In 1993, My Alcohol Level Was .25, I Was Drunk and I Can’t Imagine .34, Today I’m Sober For 29 Years and Best Thing Happen To Me.
Reply(5)
42
Anna Marie Mulkey
3d ago
good they did exactly what should have been done. I applaud the police force👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Reply
16
Jane Shields
3d ago
I took a neighbor/friend to rehab. She came asked me for help. Her BAC said that she should have been in a coma. She was walking (not staggering) and talking .
Reply(1)
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
WLFI.com
Suspect search leads to Lafayette road closure
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Police Department were assisting the White County Sheriff's Office to locate a suspect wanted in a stolen gun investigation. SWAT team members with tactical gear, assault-style rifles and armored vehicles surrounded a home on North 15th Street at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
WTHI
Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'
VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane. Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."
High-profile drug bust near Mt. Vernon, Illinois
Authorities served a warrant for a high-profile drug bust Tuesday morning near Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
WTHI
Police search for suspect in multi-county police chase that hit speeds of 120 mph
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana tree trimmer accused of scamming customers out of thousands of dollars
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A tree-trimming service that primarily serves southern Indiana is accused of scamming dozens of people after taking deposits and never doing any work. Branchwalker Tree Service, owned by James Morgan, is accused both in civil and criminal court of stealing hundreds of dollars from at...
Plea agreements still the norm for resolving criminal cases, despite criticism
The vast majority of criminal cases in Indiana are resolved through plea agreements, records show. 106,522 criminal cases were resolved through guilty pleas and admissions.
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
Missing 3yo Bloomington girl found safe
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Bloomington Police Department is thanking the public for helping them locate a missing 3-year-old girl. The department posted Monday afternoon that the girl was found safe. The child was reported missing Monday afternoon after going missing around 3:15 p.m. in an area near South Madison...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
Bloomington police find missing toddler
UPDATE: Police have located the missing toddler safely.
Child, 7, shot while inside car near preschool, IMPD says
A 7-year-old child was shot Friday while sitting in a car near a preschool on the city's northeast side, police say.
Estate of woman killed by Greenwood cops files tort claim notice
Attorneys representing the estate of a woman shot to death by Greenwood police in March have filed a tort claim notice against the City of Greenwood, alleging officers wrongly killed her.
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Illinois State Police Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Death of an Edgar County Man
PARIS – An Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) death investigation resulted in the arrest of Preston Wallace, a 20-year-old male of Paris, IL, for First Degree Murder. Also arrested was Gabriel Wallace, a 38-year-old male of Paris, IL, for Aggravated Battery (Class 3 Felony), and Mob Action (Class 4 Felony).
Silver Alert for missing southern Indiana woman canceled
MADISON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman missing from southern Indiana was canceled early Monday morning. The Madison Police Department had been investigating the disappearance of 79-year-old Patricia Ison, who had last been seen in Madison early afternoon on Sunday, Aug. 14. A Silver Alert was issued shortly after 12 a.m. Monday and canceled roughly four hours later.
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 8 thru August 13
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 8, 2022 thru August 13, 2022. Cajun Cafe, 3401 S. US Hwy 41 (3 Critical, 3 Non-Critical) Found cooked chicken in warmer at 120F – must be 135F or higher. Found accumulated debris on clean knives being stored on knife rack. Found several food items in the walk-in with no date of consumption.
WLKY.com
What's in the water? Investigators say chemical spill turned Indiana creek bright blue
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Investigators say a chemical spill into a New Albany Creek is not harmful to fish or wildlife. A spill that resulted in bright blue water in Fall Run Creek was reported around 11:30 a.m. Friday, said Kent Barrow, director of Floyd County Emergency Management. Cleanup...
Comments / 41