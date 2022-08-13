ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira at 2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
 3 days ago
Check out these photos from Ante Delija’s TKO win over Renan Ferreira in the heavyweight semifinals at the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photos courtesy of PFL)

