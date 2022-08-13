Ante Delija def. Renan Ferreira at 2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Best photos

Bo Nickal is coming off arguably the most impressive performance of his athletic career. Yes, Nickal did win three national titles while at Penn State but going on the big stage in front of the UFC president and doing what he did last week is unheard of. The 2019 Dan Hodge award winner was on the Dana White Contender Series last week and won via submission. The bout was total domination by Nickal as the whole thing was over in 62-seconds despite being scheduled for a maximum of 15 minutes. It was announced during a UFC broadcast this past weekend and later...

