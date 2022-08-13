ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Dilano Taylor def. Rory MacDonald at 2022 PFL Playoffs 2: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkysq_0hGNcXBw00

Check out these photos from Dilano Taylor’s TKO win over Rory MacDonald in the welterweight semifinals at the 2022 PFL Playoffs 2 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photos courtesy of PFL)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ytHf_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30pjud_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i9OAI_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SfDzY_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xja1M_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bo9QJ_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gj8aS_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AwKPm_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Hiq77_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HHGm1_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcV54_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aUA3x_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BOSv_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrmSR_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ft1G5_0hGNcXBw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZwg1_0hGNcXBw00

