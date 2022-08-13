ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC on ESPN 41: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sYxrQ_0hGNcSmJ00

Check out these photos from Youssef Zalal vs. Da’Mon Blackshear, which resulted in a majority draw at UFC on ESPN 41. (Photos by Joe Camporeale, USA TODAY SPORTS)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPVNB_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQcWf_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3828Ms_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoQHo_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mh6qh_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DR9wt_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JtOwT_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15A9mV_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvGJn_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CAw9I_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IREoN_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45hhfS_0hGNcSmJ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sY30Q_0hGNcSmJ00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

