Youssef Zalal vs. Da'Mon Blackshear at UFC on ESPN 41: Best photos

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022

