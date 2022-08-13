ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC on ESPN 41 video: Tyson Nam counters Ode Osbourne's flying knee with nasty KO

By Mike Bohn
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO – Tyson Nam made Ode Osbourne pay for getting sloppy with a first-round finish at UFC on ESPN 41.

Nam (21-12-1 MMA, 3-3 UFC) showed once again that he has big power for the flyweight division when he took advantage of a reckless flying knee attempt from Osbourne (11-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC) on Saturday at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Osbourne made the mistake of trying for the same technique multiple times. As a result, Nam timed him, scored a knockdown, and then landed some precise shots to close the show.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

After the fight, Nam said he was thrilled to return from a career-long layoff, and said he had Osbourne scouted.

“19 months in the making,” Nam said in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. “My eyes widened up when he (jumped) the second time, because I knew I had it.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 41.

