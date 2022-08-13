Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment
The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
wbrz.com
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media
The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
KLFY.com
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
247Sports
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed
The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
tigerdroppings.com
RIP to a great LSU fan
I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
fox8live.com
LSU 2023 recruiting class moves into the Top-5 after wave of commitments
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU was absolutely red-hot this week in recruiting. Brian Kelly’s staff pulled in three commits from Baton Rouge. That included their only quarterback in the 2023 class, Rickie Collins. The Woodlawn QB pointed to the new head coach as the reason he chose the Tigers.
tigerdroppings.com
Tiger Wire - Latest buzz surrounding LSU’s neck-and-neck quarterback competition
LSUWire - LSU doesn’t have a shortage of talent at the position, as it returns a veteran in Myles Brennan while adding a player with three years of Power Five starting experience in Jayden Daniels. None of the three was able to separate themselves from the group during spring...
Former LSU basketball star in WNBA playoffs with top-seeded Aces
Former LSU Women’s Basketball player Theresa Plaisance will enter the WNBA Playoffs on Wednesday with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces.
tigerdroppings.com
Hottest teachers you had at LSU
Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
Louisiana School Makes ESPN’s List of Worst Football Teams
An ESPN computer program has analyzed the data and based on its programming has determined that one of the five worst college football teams in the nation is a Louisiana school. Now, that's a tough pill to swallow from a state that has a long and storied tradition of putting winners on the gridiron.
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
theadvocate.com
Southern football season ticket sales on the rise
Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces its Class of 2022
Five new members of the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be inducted Sept. 22 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Football All-State tight end William Cole Doiron will be honored along with Brian Scott Fontenot, who lettered four years in football, three years in baseball and two years in basketball.
brproud.com
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
theadvocate.com
Residents, alumni get chance to sound off on return of Capitol High to Baton Rouge control
As state and local education leaders try to hash out the next plan for Capitol High School in Baton Rouge, members of the Capitol community this week will get a chance to say what they want for the historic school. This forum on “The Future of Capitol High” is set...
NOLA.com
How much rain could Louisiana get from the tropical disturbance in the Gulf? See forecast.
South Louisiana is expected to get rain from a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, but the amount will vary widely depending on where thunderstorms pop up, forecasters said Friday. The system is off the south coast of Louisiana and is expected to continuing move west to Texas over...
wbrz.com
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park
DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
brproud.com
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
WDSU
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver
LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
brproud.com
Zachary man cited on alleged deer hunting violation; LDWF seizes deer meat, antlers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A tip led state wildlife agents to cite a Zachary man accused of hunting deer during a closed season in East Baton Rouge Parish last Thursday. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the man as 32-year-old Darious M. Johnson. The agency...
