Baton Rouge, LA

Khai Prean, 4-star wide receiver, makes SEC commitment

The composite 4-star wide receiver from St. James School in Vacherie, Louisiana made a verbal commitment to LSU on Tuesday night. Prean, listed at 6-feet even and 190 pounds, chose the Tigers over a final group that included Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida State. He released a video of his...
VACHERIE, LA
WATCH: LSU quarterbacks break down fall camp battle with media

The two leading candidates for LSU's quarterback position met with the media on Tuesday afternoon and discussed how the competition is going, how they're improving over the fall camp and their thoughts about the upcoming LSU season. Garrett Nussmeier and Jayden Daniels are both competing for the starting role and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College Hoops: Louisiana’s top-ranked recruit commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The top-ranked basketball player in Louisiana for the Class of 2023 has committed to LSU. The 6-foot-8, 185-pound Eleanor McMain forward Corey Chest, who can jump out of the gym, pledged to Matt McMahon Tuesday on social media. Chest and the Mustangs won the LHSAA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
College football Week 1 lines 2022: FSU-LSU spread revealed

The LSU Tigers have opened up as a three-point favorite in their Week 1 game against the Florida State Seminoles, according to Ceasar’s Sportsbook. The game takes place on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Ceasar’s Superdome in New Orleans. One of the biggest storylines...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
RIP to a great LSU fan

I just received word earlier that Billy Ragusa has passed away. He was a great Tiger Fan, and loved life. He truly loved LSU athletics, and will be missed. A true legend in my hometown of Metairie. Reply. Replies (13) Alabama Fan. Here. Member since Oct 2021. 2695 posts. Posted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Hottest teachers you had at LSU

Surely there were a few comely lasses in the Communications department. we had a running debate bw the 2 ISDS Jonis back in the day. Wonder how they aged. I had an Asian Econ professor that could get it. Don't remember her name because I could barely understand her. LSU...
BATON ROUGE, LA
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
LOUISIANA STATE
Southern football season ticket sales on the rise

Eric Dooley has yet to coach his first game as Southern’s new football coach, but hiring the popular former Jaguars assistant is already paying off for the school. Season ticket sales are up by about 1,500 over last year and athletic director Roman Banks is hoping for more. He said the school has sold 6,500 and thinks the number could rise as high as 7,500 with the season just less than three weeks away.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Worker pinned after bulldozer flips over near Denham Springs park

DENHAM SPRINGS - A worker was hurt after a bulldozer reportedly tumbled down a dirt mound and landed on top of him Monday. The accident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at a property adjacent to Live Oak Park off LA 16. Sources said the person operating the equipment was pinned and suffered a reported back injury.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Party endorsements cause upset for candidates ahead of midterms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Midterm elections are just a few months away and a Southern University political science professor gave a look at national trends and some insight into party politics that caused an upset over the weekend. Dr. Albert Samuels chairs the Political Science Department at Southern...
LOUISIANA STATE
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA

