Read full article on original website
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Georgia Peaches
Sweetest thing on god's green earth is a Georgia Peach. Traveling for work in GA this week and being peak peach in GA, I need a bucket, maybe 2. Stopped in a Publix and with the mountains of peaches stacked on 2 islands, all the peaches were from California. How does that even happen? And yunno, GA peaches are essentially banned in California. Been trying to get them in for over 20 years and unless Jared, a fresh GA peach ain't happening. Georgia should ban them fuggers and make things right. Hittin the farmers market tomorrow. I will not be denied.
tigerdroppings.com
The College Not Worth Attending in Each State, Ranked
According to U.S. News, Grambling State University has a 10% graduation rate—yikes! It’s also pretty expensive, and students leave with a debt of $27,656. Since the median salary is also low ($28,100), 16.1% of students are destined to default on their loans. I'm actually surprised it wasn't SUNO.
tigerdroppings.com
Sides to go with Jambalaya as the main course?
Jambalaya being cooked for 10-12 Californians tonight. I’m usually cool with a big bowl of jambalaya back home washing it down with an ice cold lager. Salad and french bread or cornbread. LSU Fan. Valet driver for TD staff. Member since Dec 2008. 24507 posts. Posted on 8/15/22 at...
Comments / 0