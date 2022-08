Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander has been caught in yet another legal snafu. Police records seen by Page Six show Alexander was picked up from Ventura County jail in California on Tuesday after serving a 60-day sentence for breaking into the “Sometimes” singer’s house and immediately transferred to Napa County jail on a warrant issued in 2016 stemming from an alleged jewelry theft. The arrest record shows Alexander, 40, has been charged with grand theft and buying/receiving stolen property. TMZ reported that the charges stem from Alexander allegedly walking away with a woman’s $2,000 bracelet when he was a guest at someone’s Napa home...

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO