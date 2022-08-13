Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Bill Bixby and the Cast of ‘The Courtship of Eddie’s Father’ — Here’s What Happened To Them
While it was never anywhere near a pop culture phenomenon, a television series that absolutely made an impact on the audience — and a lasting one at that —was The Courtship of Eddie’s Father, starring, among others, Bill Bixby and Brandon Cruz as father and son Tom and Eddie Corbett.
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
So Sad: ‘Love Is Blind”s Iyanna & Jarrette Announce Their Separation & Impending Divorce
It’s a wrap for a popular couple from a Netflix reality show. Iyanna and Jarrette of Love Is Blind fame have announced their separation and impending divorce. The estranged couple posted a joint message on Instagram announcing the news. “After
Idris Elba has Leonardo DiCaprio to thank for his 'realistic' lion fight in 'Beast'
Idris Elba commands movie screens this month with distinct roles in survival thriller "Beast" and George Miller's "Three Thousand Years of Longing."
Where Was ‘Look Both Ways’ Filmed? Lili Reinhart’s Netflix Movie Goes to Austin, LA, and More
Look Both Ways, a new romance movie now streaming on Netflix, tells not one story, but two. The film follows a college graduate named Natalie (played by Lili Reinhart) whose life is split into two parallel timelines, all hinging on one very important event: Whether she gets accidentally pregnant in the final weeks of her senior year. In one version of the story, Natalie never gets pregnant, moves to Los Angeles with her best friend, and follows her dream of becoming a working artist. In the other, Natalie does get pregnant, moves back in with her parents in Austin, and tries...
