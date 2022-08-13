Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com
More apartments planned for Cape Coral
West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
WINKNEWS.com
Person and dog inside when Cape Coral home catches fire
A person and dog were in a building when it caught on fire in Cape Coral Tuesday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire began in the attic at 2218 SE 27th Terrace. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross because they’re unsure if the...
WINKNEWS.com
Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral
Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
North Fort Myers captive wildlife facility under investigation
The FWC executed a search warrant and seized more than 200 animals earlier this month. It happened at Bad Attitude Everglades Exotics at 18450 Nalle Road in North Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral
In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
WINKNEWS.com
Council confirms considering downtown Fort Myers curfew
Some members of the Fort Myers city council are floating the idea of a curfew in the downtown area, in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting. The shooting may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back bringing changes to the popular area. Other suggestions have been raised...
WATCH: Lightning strike sparks small fire on Florida road
A detective's dashcam video captured a lightning strike sparking a small fire along a Florida road.
WINKNEWS.com
Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor
The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11, but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NBC 2
Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
WINKNEWS.com
Marco Island sued over short-term rental ordinance
Vacation rental owners in Southwest Florida are fired up over a referendum that would change how they operate, and they are taking the City of Marco Island to court. The rental owners believe voters may be misled and confused when they head to the polls next week. For Albert Randa,...
pasconewsonline.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Coral metro area
Compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
islandernews.com
Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants
Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
WINKNEWS.com
Water to be shut off in parts on Cape Coral Monday for scheduled maintenance
The City of Cape Coral plans to shut off water to several areas on Monday while they conduct scheduled maintenance. The city says work will begin at 9 a.m. when they shut down the water at the intersection of Santa Barbara Boulevard and Nicholas Parkway NW. The city says the...
WINKNEWS.com
Possible nightlife changes coming to downtown Fort Myers in wake of shooting
People around downtown Fort Myers want to see a change after someone was shot early Sunday morning but they’re expected to be okay. We could learn more about potential changes by Monday evening’s Fort Myers city council meeting. Johnny Streets, Fort Myers city councilman, does not like how...
NBC 2
Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — Among the millions of businesses that received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic were small farms in Southwest Florida. The problem? Some of the farms don’t actually exist, the NBC2 Investigators have found. A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of...
Construction worker hospitalized after suffering electrical shock in Fort Myers
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being shocked at a construction site in Fort Myers Monday afternoon.
2 dead after food truck flips, bursts into flames on I-75 in Sarasota County
Traffic has backed up on a portion of I-75 in Sarasota County after a car fire.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sunseeker Resort chooses property management system
When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
Scrubs Magazine
Two Sisters, a Firefighter and a Nurse — Helped Save a Woman’s Life on a JetBlue Flight
Lindsay Byrne and her sister Nicole Kelly are both committed to helping other people. Byrne works as a firefighter and paramedic, while Kelly works as a nurse. The siblings jumped into action to save a passenger on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers. The passenger was unresponsive in the...
