When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.

