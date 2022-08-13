ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

gulfshorebusiness.com

More apartments planned for Cape Coral

West Palm Beach investment and development firm Shoreham Capital purchased a 26-acre development site at Tierra De Paz Loop near Pine Island Road for $11.5 million in June, according to property records. The company plans to build a $120 million, 412-unit community that will include a gym, pool, dog park, pickleball courts and a business center.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Person and dog inside when Cape Coral home catches fire

A person and dog were in a building when it caught on fire in Cape Coral Tuesday evening. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the fire began in the attic at 2218 SE 27th Terrace. The fire department reached out to the Red Cross because they’re unsure if the...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Possible property taxes shift in Cape Coral

Lowering property taxes in Cape Coral is the goal for people living there since the city is working on two versions of a new budget as inflation raises prices. It’s unknown whether property owners will save money because the continued growth of Cape Coral has raised property value. Cape...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sunnyside cannabis dispensary opens in Cape Coral

In this Gulfshore Business report, a Florida-based business is moving in after buying a former hot dog restaurant. Sunnyside aims high when it comes to real estate in Southwest Florida. The new medical marijuana dispensary in Cape Coral used to be a Nathan’s Famous hot dog restaurant. A Parkland,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Council confirms considering downtown Fort Myers curfew

Some members of the Fort Myers city council are floating the idea of a curfew in the downtown area, in the aftermath of Sunday’s shooting. The shooting may have been the straw that breaks the camel’s back bringing changes to the popular area. Other suggestions have been raised...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard ends their active search for missing Naples doctor

The Coast Guard is ending their active search for missing Naples doctor Chaundre Cross. Cross was last seen at the Naples Bay Marina on Aug. 10. His boat was located on Aug. 11, but Cross was not on board. The boat was brought back to shore on Aug. 13 after being anchored in the Gulf of Mexico between Naples and Sanibel.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Exotic Lizard found wandering in Fort Myers neighborhood

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A massive lizard was spotted Monday, wandering through the Briarcliff neighborhood of Fort Myers. It’s called a Monitor Lizard, one of several species of exotic reptiles that are popular pets in Florida. FWC said it’s likely an escaped pet, which is what can lead to them becoming invasive.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Marco Island sued over short-term rental ordinance

Vacation rental owners in Southwest Florida are fired up over a referendum that would change how they operate, and they are taking the City of Marco Island to court. The rental owners believe voters may be misled and confused when they head to the polls next week. For Albert Randa,...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
islandernews.com

Easy hack to keep iguanas off your yard and eating your plants

Key Biscayne. Island Paradise. Iguanas. They sort of go together. But iguanas, an invasive species that can be seen all over the island and yes, the pesky critters like to munch on some of the island’s decorative plants. But how to stop them. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
NBC 2

Fake farms in SWFL received thousands of dollars in PPP loans

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WBBH) — Among the millions of businesses that received PPP loans during the COVID-19 pandemic were small farms in Southwest Florida. The problem? Some of the farms don’t actually exist, the NBC2 Investigators have found. A wheat farm in Lehigh Acres received a loan of...
FLORIDA STATE
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sunseeker Resort chooses property management system

When Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor opens in 2023, Maestro PMS will manage all needs of its guests from booking to check-out and beyond. The 785-room resort in Port Charlotte will occupy more than 22 waterfront acres adjacent to the Peace River. As the browser-based cloud and on-premises property-management system for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals and multi-property groups, Maestro will equip the luxury resort with operations modules to streamline front office, activities, spa, memberships and marina, as well as mobile modules to support online pre-registration, spa intake forms and the spa provider schedule.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL

