NEW YORK -- Super Bowl MVP Chuck Howley and All-Pro defenders Joe Klecko and Ken Riley are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023.The defenders who starred in the 1960s, 70s and 80s were announced as the three senior candidates for next year's Hall of Fame class from a list of 12 semifinalists. They will get into the Hall if they are supported by at least 80% of voters next January.Howley began his career with the Chicago Bears in 1958-59 and then played his final 13 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys with his biggest claim being...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 MINUTES AGO