Paris, IL

newschannel20.com

Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars

PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
WTWO/WAWV

Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes Prosecuting Attorney Kevin O’Reilly, 50, just after […]
WTWO/WAWV

Brandon Pritcher sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Brandon Pritcher was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison. Pritcher, who was convicted in July of murdering his 7-year-old son Leeam in 2020, was sentenced in Vigo County Superior Court 3. Appearing before Judge Sarah Mullican, Pritcher learned he would receive the sentence of 65 years in […]
WCIA

Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
WTWO/WAWV

Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
WTWO/WAWV

Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
WCIA

Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting

(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
WCIA

Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
WTHI

Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
WAND TV

Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
WCIA

Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Graduates

From The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Deputy Brandon Kuhl, Deputy Eric Loy and Deputy Chris Greuel graduated from the academy today, after 14 long weeks of training. Even though it will still be awhile before their training is complete – we are very happy to have them...
WCIA

Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire

THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
WTHI

Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
