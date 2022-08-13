Read full article on original website

Street fight leaves one dead, two behind bars
PARIS, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A street fight in Edgar County, Illinois has left one person dead and two others facing charges. Police in Paris, Illinois were called just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 for a reported fight in the street. It happened in front of a home...
Vigo Deputy Prosecutor arrested for DUI
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An official with the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office was arrested following a traffic stop in which police say he was driving while under the influence of alcohol. According to court documents, West Terre Haute Police pulled over Vigo County Sex/Child Victim Crimes Prosecuting Attorney Kevin O’Reilly, 50, just after […]
Brandon Pritcher sentenced to 65 years in prison for murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Convicted murderer Brandon Pritcher was sentenced Tuesday to 65 years in prison. Pritcher, who was convicted in July of murdering his 7-year-old son Leeam in 2020, was sentenced in Vigo County Superior Court 3. Appearing before Judge Sarah Mullican, Pritcher learned he would receive the sentence of 65 years in […]
Crime Stoppers searching for aggravated battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a man who walked into a store and started punching an employee because they refused to sell him alcohol. Green Street Pantry employees say he appeared to be intoxicated when he walked into the store. They say he got upset when workers told him they […]
Multi-county pursuit ends with police searching for leads
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Police in Shelburn are searching for leads after an attempted traffic stop turned into a multi-county pursuit with multiple agencies involved. According to the Shelburn Police Chief Deputy Chad Gilbert, the situation began when they received word from a Sullivan County Deputy that they had clocked a vehicle traveling at 97 […]
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
WTHI
Man arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police to a suspicious person with knife near kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Man with knife arrested after Vigo County school bus driver alerts police. An Anderson, Indiana, man will face charges after a Vigo County School Corporation bus driver alerted police to a suspicious person. It happened on Monday morning near 23rd Street and 7th Avenue. A...
Danville Police: Woman hurt after shooting
(UPDATE) This story was edited to reflect the correct time this incident occurred after clarification from police. DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police officers said a woman was hurt after a weekend shooting. In a news release, officials stated crews were called around midnight Saturday to the area of East Fairchild Street and Garfield Place. […]
Multi-agency police presence grows in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. WCIA — The Champaign Police Department enlisted support from neighboring law enforcement agencies this month in its latest effort to curb “unlawful” and “criminal” activity downtown. Police expected larger crowds in the summer months, Lt. Andre Davis said, but in reality, “we’re seeing crowds that are larger than we even anticipated.” This is […]
WTHI
Storage unit theft on the rise in Terre Haute - one local family speaks on a strange experience
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to law enforcement, storage unit theft is on the rise in Terre Haute. Police say one local facility, in particular, has seen a string of incidents in recent months. It's the Red Dot Storage Facility on State Road 46. Now, a family is warning...
WTHI
Terre Haute man convicted of killing his seven-year-old to be sentenced on Tuesday
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man convicted of killing his own son will be sentenced in Vigo County on Tuesday. Brandon Pritcher was found guilty of murdering his son, Leeam Pritcher in September of 2020. A jury delivered that verdict last month. His son, Leeam, was just seven years...
WTHI
Patients airlifted after crash in Vigo County
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 is working to learn information about a serious crash in Vigo County. According to dispatch they responded to the crash just before 7:30 Monday night near Moyer Drive and Houseman Street. There was one vehicle involved. It happened when the driver somehow crashed...
WTHI
Owen County commissioner resigns after guilty plea to official misconduct
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An Owen County commissioner has resigned as part of a misconduct case. Under a plea agreement, Dale Dubois pleaded guilty to official misconduct. The court dropped a conflict of interest charge, as well as a theft charge. Last year, Indiana State Police said doo-boys instructed...
WAND TV
Police: 2 people shot outside Champaign apartment complex
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. According to Champaign Police, on Saturday at 3:55 a.m. officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Third Street for the report of a large gathering and a fight breaking out. When officers arrived, they observed...
WTHI
County commissioners to conduct a study on Vigo County's juvenile center
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County commissioners are conducting a study on the county's juvenile center. The study's purpose is to understand the current state of the center better. The building is older, and commissioners are looking to understand whether it's worth investing in. There are no plans to...
Man found guilty of armed violence, meth possession
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was found guilty on Thursday to a pair of charges related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was found guilty of armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony) following a jury trial. Shelby County State’s Attorney […]
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Graduates
From The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Deputy Brandon Kuhl, Deputy Eric Loy and Deputy Chris Greuel graduated from the academy today, after 14 long weeks of training. Even though it will still be awhile before their training is complete – we are very happy to have them...
Thomasboro Fire, other departments battle large shed fire
THOMASBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters from more than 10 fire protection districts were called to Thomasboro early Sunday morning to battle a large farm shed fire. Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said the building was a total loss with a large loss of equipment inside, but firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading […]
WTHI
Clinton City Police are looking for two suspects of a hit and run
CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Clinton City Police are asking for people's help finding a few suspects of a hit and run. According to the Clinton City Police Department, it happened at a Marathon gas station, where two suspects driving a red Chevy sedan appear to have hit a gas pump.
