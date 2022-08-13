Read full article on original website
N.J. reports 1,774 COVID cases, 2 deaths as cases continue to decline
New Jersey on Sunday reported another 1,774 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two new confirmed deaths as cases continue to decline. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed positive tests fell to 2,162, a 12% decrease from a week ago and a 23% decrease from a month ago. With cases declining,...
NJ COVID-19 requirements will change significantly
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey's Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday easing some COVID-19 requirements. Soon, it will no longer be necessary for school districts, child care settings and state contractors to require their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.The change in New Jersey goes into effect immediately for schools and child care facilities and on Sept. 1 for contractors. However, the governor says those employers can still create their own vaccination or testing policy if they wish.In a press release, Gov. Murphy announced that vaccination efforts and results have been increasing with children aged 6 months or older being eligible for the vaccine. More than 18.4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Jersey, with more than 1.9 million doses being administered to children under 18, Gov. Murphy announced in the release."Today's executive order follows guidance from public health officials at the CDC regarding responsible steps states can take as we continue to adjust to the endemic reality of COVID-19," said Governor Murphy. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidances for COVID-19 testing and other preventative measures on Aug. 11.
New Jersey ends COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated school, day care workers
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed an executive order lifting the requirement that unvaccinated workers in school districts and child care settings, as well as state contractors, undergo routine COVID-19 testing.
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Confirmed Near NJ Border
HPAI case in Pennsylvania affects Warren County in NJ. The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA) have confirmed a Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) case in a non-commercial backyard poultry flock in Northampton County in Pennsylvania, near its eastern border that will affect Warren County in New Jersey due to the control area radius.
Mask and Vax rules to remain at Rutgers University
Rutgers University will require all students and staff to mask-up for the new semester. In a message posted on their website, Rutgers officials say, "It is clear that the COVID-19 virus, in some form, is now a permanent part of our daily lives." The notice goes on to inform masks...
Murphy lifts COVID testing requirement in New Jersey schools
HOBOKEN, N.J. -- Another COVID mandate has been lifted in New Jersey, just in time for the new school year.Regular testing will no longer be required for unvaccinated teachers and child care workers, CBS2's Christina Fan reported Monday.Back to school means back to normal this fall for teachers across the Garden State. Last year, remote learning and mask-wearing ended. This year, routine COVID testing will also become a part of the past."I think I do feel okay with it," one person said."It's a little iffy. It's a touchy subject," another said."Seeing the cases go up and down, I'm definitely a...
New Jersey named second best state to live in
What's so great about the Garden State? How about coming in second for the best places to live in the entire country? That's where New Jersey placed in a recent survey by Wallethub. The purpose of the survey was to help people find the best and most affordable place possible...
First lawsuit filed over South Jersey stench
The first lawsuit has been filed over that foul stench that blanketed South Jersey for days. A chemical leak from a tanker truck parked at a truck stop off exit 18 on route 295 produced the strong odor of rotten eggs. It sickened an unknown number of people in a 50 mile radius in parts of Camden, Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem Counties.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey Waters to be Tested For Polio, Following Discovery In NYC Wastewater | Yoel Ackerman
Several weeks ago, an individual in New York suffered paralysis from the Polio virus. Before that point, the virus hadn’t been seen since 1979, and it was thought to have been completely eradicated from the United States. Now though, it appears that the virus is still active, and present...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
NJ native Ezra Miller in mental health treatment after arrests
Following charges filed for incidents this year in Hawaii and Vermont, Wyckoff native and "The Flash" actor Ezra Miller is currently in treatment for "complex mental health issues," according to Variety. Miller, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, said in a statement to the magazine provided by a representative...
Polio found in sewage in NYC; health officials urge vaccination
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Health officials said on Friday that the polio virus has been found in sewage in New York City, which poses a risk of community transmission. The New York Health Department announced the finding, which is the first in New York City following recent discoveries elsewhere in the state. The virus had previously been found in two other New York counties.
Drought watch in place across New Jersey. Here’s what the DEP is asking.
A drought watch is in place across New Jersey, and the state Department of Environmental Protection is asking everyone, from homeowners to businesses, to conserve water.
Polio detected in NYC's sewage, suggesting virus circulating
NEW YORK (AP) — The virus that causes polio has been found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, health officials said Friday. The presence of the poliovirus in the city’s wastewater suggests likely local circulation of the virus, health authorities from the city, New York state and the federal government said. The authorities urged parents to get their children vaccinated against the potentially deadly disease. “The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple — get vaccinated against polio,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”
Driving while high: NJ cannabis industry holds keys to message
A survey from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found 95% of respondents feel there is some sort of danger in driving a car while over the legal alcohol limit, but fewer than 7 in 10 felt the same way about consuming cannabis before getting behind the wheel. That's something...
This is why New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state
A new study came out from Zippia that claims New Jersey is the 2nd most stressed out state in the country. When you look at the criteria and the raw data it’s no wonder. For a second, let’s put aside the huge amount of stress that the pandemic brought to all of us, that is a major factor that affected most of the population in every state in the country.
New Jersey considers adding 'bleed control' to school curriculum to prep students for shootings
The bill would require high schools to add "bleed control" lessons to their mandatory health curriculum, along with lessons on applying pressure to injuries, using tourniquets, and communicating with emergency dispatchers.
New plan unveiled to help improve security at smaller NJ schools
With the start of a new school year fast approaching, a growing number of school districts across New Jersey are deciding to hire armed security guards to protect students and teachers when they return to class next month. Patrick Kissane, the executive director of the New Jersey Association of School...
Upstate New York now infested with Spotted Lanternfly, Schumer says
Upstate New York wineries and crops are at risk from the Spotted Lanternfly, which has now reached an infestation level, US Senator Chuck Schumer said on Sunday.
The ultimate ranking of all 50 roller coasters in New Jersey
The roller coaster. A pinnacle of modern engineering and architecture. A high technology machine with the sole purpose of ensuring safe and efficient thrills and chills. Works of art. Tools of storytelling. And really, really fun. The first roller coasters in New Jersey were built in the 1890s. From the...
