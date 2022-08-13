ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pocono Update

When Humanity Fails: The Stanford Experiments

Today, marks 51 years since the Stanford Prison experiments began on the same day in 1971. It is widely considered one of the most sadistic experiments ever performed in a modern psychological study. This experiment aimed to examine the effects of "situational variables" on human reactions and behaviors. More simply, they wanted to see what would happen when people were separated into two groups with opposite positions of power. The study was conducted by a team led by Stanford University psychology professor Philip Zimbardo. While largely deemed a failure and embarrassing footnote in the history of psychology, it is a look into the human psyche we should never forget.
KRON4 News

Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
ScienceBlog.com

Students describe two new species of scorpions

California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling...
CBS San Francisco

New report outlines impact, dangers of extreme heat waves

LIVERMORE -- The heat wave hitting the Bay Area early this week comes along with a new forecast on how hot days might stack up in a changing climate. A newly released report highlights the kind of impact increasing temperatures will have at a property level, and how the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat waves will change over the next 30 years from a changing climate. The report predicts more heat waves with potentially serious consequences for many parts of the country."Tomorrow it's going to be hotter," said Dave Taulton of Livermore. "104° 105°. So it's going to...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

New study identifies segregated neighborhoods throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth."The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth."A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their...
sjpl.org

Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens

Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack

SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol

After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From

As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCRA.com

Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
SACRAMENTO, CA

