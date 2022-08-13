Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Legionnaires' disease bacteria found at San Jose hotel, guest nearly dies
The bacteria which causes Legionnaires’ disease has been found at a San Jose hotel spa, nearly a month after two guests contracted the infection, one of whom nearly died.
When Humanity Fails: The Stanford Experiments
Today, marks 51 years since the Stanford Prison experiments began on the same day in 1971. It is widely considered one of the most sadistic experiments ever performed in a modern psychological study. This experiment aimed to examine the effects of "situational variables" on human reactions and behaviors. More simply, they wanted to see what would happen when people were separated into two groups with opposite positions of power. The study was conducted by a team led by Stanford University psychology professor Philip Zimbardo. While largely deemed a failure and embarrassing footnote in the history of psychology, it is a look into the human psyche we should never forget.
SoCal couple battles Legionnaires' disease after SJ hotel stay; bacteria found in pool, hot tub
The couple stayed at the San Jose hotel in late June and used its pool and jacuzzi. Days later, they started to experience exhaustion, upset stomachs, fevers and severe dehydration -- spending days in the ER and on the ventilator.
Legionella bacteria found in San Jose hotel
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Legionella bacteria has been discovered in a San Jose hotel, according to the Santa Clara Public Health Department. The Santa Clara Department of Environmental Health launched an inspection of the pool and spa areas at the Aloft San Jose Cupertino, 4241 Moorpark Avenue, after receiving a complaint of possible exposure […]
ScienceBlog.com
Students describe two new species of scorpions
California now has two new scorpions on its list of species, thanks to the efforts of two keen-eyed high school students from the Bay Area and the California Academy of Sciences. Harper Forbes and Prakrit Jain, avid users on the community science platform iNaturalist, discovered the new-to-science scorpions while trawling...
New report outlines impact, dangers of extreme heat waves
LIVERMORE -- The heat wave hitting the Bay Area early this week comes along with a new forecast on how hot days might stack up in a changing climate. A newly released report highlights the kind of impact increasing temperatures will have at a property level, and how the frequency, duration, and intensity of extreme heat waves will change over the next 30 years from a changing climate. The report predicts more heat waves with potentially serious consequences for many parts of the country."Tomorrow it's going to be hotter," said Dave Taulton of Livermore. "104° 105°. So it's going to...
New study identifies segregated neighborhoods throughout Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth."The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth."A look at the demographics of these neighborhoods of concentrated white wealth reveals the extent to which low-income Black, Latinx, and AAPI households are excluded from wealthy white enclaves compared with their...
‘The smile farm’: Sunnyvale animal sanctuary brings joy to children and adults alike
If you like visiting animals, consider spending an hour at Animal Assisted Happiness in Sunnyvale. It’s an animal sanctuary designed with a touch of whimsy, with fun and smiles in mind. The 2.5 acre site defies easy categorization: It’s not exactly a zoo, although animals are usually found in...
Ultramarathon runner suffers brutal coyote attack in Marin Headlands
While embarking upon a 150-mile trail race through the Marin Headlands last Thursday, a Bay Area ultramarathon runner was brutally attacked by a coyote.
sjpl.org
Home & Garden Highlight: Low-Water Gardens
Much of the western United States is in the midst of an extreme drought. This has many of us with gardens thinking about how we can achieve a beautiful green spaces while also not using very much water. Thankfully, SJPL's Home & Garden collection supports water-conscious gardeners, such as yourself, with many richly photographed and approach-ably written gardening books to help you make the change.
Ultramarathoner attacked by coyote while running in California
SAN FRANCISCO — A well-known runner survived an attack by a coyote while out on a trail in California and posted a video of his injuries to social media. Dean Karnazes told KNTV he was running alone at approximately 3 a.m. on a trail near the Golden Gate Bridge when he was attacked.
Ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes left bloodied by Marin Highlands coyote attack
SAN FRANCISCO -- Well known Bay Area ultramarathoner Dean Karnazes says he's recovering from a coyote attack while he was running in the Marin Highlands.Karnazes posted a video of his injuries on his Instagram account and told the San Francisco Chronicle the attack took place early Friday as he was 40 miles into a run and nearing the west parking lot at the Golden Gate Bridge.He had just opened a granola bar when he heard the ominous sounds of prancing behind him.The large animal leaped on him and Karnazes was able to fend it off with a jogging pole. But not before his face was bloodied."I just had something rather terrifying happen," he said in the Instagram video. "I'm out on a 150-mile trail run and I got attacked by a coyote. It was a first. It knocked me over and thankfully I'm running with poles so I whacked it and it ran away. Kind of brutal." Park Service spokesperson Charlie Strickfaden told the Chronicle it was highly unusual for a coyote to attack a human.
KGO
SoCal grad earns $3.5M in scholarships, accepted to 39 universities, heading to UC Berkeley
SOUTH LOS ANGELES -- Ever since Jaden Hunter was a little boy growing up in South Los Angeles, he's always been focused on his education. This year he graduated at the top of his class from Crenshaw Arts Tech Charter High with 4.7 grade point average and was named co-valedictorian.
Paradise Post
UC admissions drop overall, but more California residents invited to attend
Despite receiving more applications than last year, the University of California system admitted just shy of 125,600 freshmen this year — a 5% drop from the 132,353 invited to enroll in 2021, according to preliminary findings shared by UC. But the drop came entirely among the high-paying, out-of-state and...
KRON4
Report identifies Bay Area’s most segregated neighborhoods of white wealth
(BCN) — A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region’s census tracts are segregated “areas of white wealth.”. The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region’s 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation. It identifies 164 census tracts, primarily in the urban core, that are characterized by concentrations of white wealth.
In viral TikTok videos, San Francisco’s Wag Hotels accused of neglecting dogs in its care
A company executive acknowledged "there were a few issues" with a dog's recent stay.
Disastrous megaflood could sink much of Bay Area underwater in 30 to 40 years, experts say
Residents in low-lying cities along the bayshore, San Francisco and Oakland airports, and freeways would be flooded as mega storms dump rain for three to four weeks, not days, as a result of climate change.
sonomacountygazette.com
The delights and dangers of living in Sebastopol
After a halfhearted attempt at winter, Mother Nature appears to be taking summer seriously. Long, warm summer days fog minds and discourage work that can’t be accomplished with a cold beer in hand. Birds are battling over the feeder, looking like a hoard of early morning big box bargain buyers competing over stuff that, in a few months, will end up curb side with an aesthetically unpleasing “FREE” sign. Sonoma County’s award winning pollen is in the air, supplying endless coughs and sneezes that are excused by saying to the person receiving the blast, “Don’t worry, it’s sinuses, not COVID,” while knowing no testing has occurred since last Christmas when ancient Aunt Beulah was visiting. And while the buzz of insects may be pleasing on quiet walks, there is another buzz that should cause dread: cyclists.
NBC Bay Area
Data Reveals Where Millennials in San Francisco Moved From
As millennials migrate to San Francisco, new data shows the top places where they're coming from. According to numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.1% of millennials living in San Francisco were in Los Angeles as teenagers, 3.5% were in Sacramento at that time and 3% left San Jose for the city by the Bay.
KCRA.com
Thousands of Kaiser Permanente employees on strike Monday
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of mental health employees at Kaiser Permanente across Northern California are on strike on Monday. About 2,000 health workers with the National Union of Healthcare Workers have agreed to an open-ended strike after negotiations on improving patient care fell through. according to the union. "Kaiser...
