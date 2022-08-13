ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Ashley Gerhardson

Growing up in Heavener, Okla., the daughter of a homemaker and a mechanic, Ashley Gerhardson’s mother encouraged her to consider education as a profession because she enjoyed serving people. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith in 2007 with an English degree. Wanting...
FORT SMITH, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas Goes 4-0 With Win over Bakken

Arkansas did not allow a field goal until 10 seconds left in the first quarter – to lead 20-5 – and Travon Brazile scored 28 points with nine rebounds to lead the Razorbacks to a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in the fourth and final game in Arkansas’ foreign tour.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas 70, Bakken 59: Scores, Results, Highlights

The Arkansas Razorbacks capped off their four-game foreign tour with a 70-59 win over the Bakken Bears. The Razorbacks jumped out to a quick 18-3 lead and kept the Bears out of striking distance throughout the game, despite committing 30 turnovers as a team. Trevon Brazile led the way for the Hogs with 28 points (13-15 FG), nine rebounds and four steals.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

5 dream/disaster scenarios for Arkansas in 2022

If you spend time around the state of Arkansas, you will hear the men at the round table of any mom-and-pop diner talking about their hope for a great Razorback football season. A returning superstar quarterback, a running game that led all of Power 5 and a defense with some...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fayettevilleflyer.com

Cannabis is coming to Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Times and the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association will host the Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo August 27th at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. The event will feature an exhibit hall with booths from many of the state’s dispensaries, CBD companies and doctors focused on the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
247Sports

Rocket Sanders well-rounded running back for Razorbacks

Razorback sophomore running back Raheim Sanders (aka Rocket Sanders) could be in store for a really strong season in 2022 now that he has a solid 17 months under his belt focused on playing running back after being recruited to play wide receiver. Even last year before he was as ripped up as he is now, one might have looked at him and asked, 'this guy was a wideout?'
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

NWA Crisis Stabilization Unit set to re-open with a new provider

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit is set to open sometime in august after being closed in 2021. The unit located on 105 N Mill Avenue in Fayetteville will reopen under a new provider, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. In 2017, lawmakers created four...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Child left in car dies in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — At 2:10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, Fort Smith Police responded to a call at a local hospital that stemmed from the 3600 block of Boone Avenue. According to a report from the department, investigators learned that a child had been left inside a...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Search for missing woman in Benton County underway

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 49-year-old woman. Dawn Rene Wynn was last seen in the area of Jennifer Lane in Pea Ridge. Wynn is 5’2”, weighs between 150-170 lbs, and has short black hair. Officials say she...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
itinyhouses.com

24’ Tiny Cabin is Packed with Utilities, Appliances

Newly built, packed with utilities and appliances and an affordable price tag- it just doesn’t get better with this 24’ tiny cabin, which might be the perfect budget friendly tiny house you might want to move into. Scroll down and take a quick look at all the features.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Gas Station Broke The Mold On Pizza

The pizza scene in Fort Smith is better than I expected, especially coming from the big city. There are quite a few great places to get a slice of pizza. Hot fresh pizza is what it does for me. There is nothing better than a fresh slice of pizza. The other day, when I stopped into a gas station I don't often frequent, I couldn't help but smell the wonderful aroma in the air.
FORT SMITH, AR

