Pima County, AZ

Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved

Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
TUCSON, AZ
All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona

(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
TUCSON, AZ
Pima County, AZ
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten. Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program. He released the following in a statement:. After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was...
TUCSON, AZ
Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
TUCSON, AZ
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer's market' for homes

PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
PHOENIX, AZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
TUCSON, AZ
At University of Arizona Cancer Center, Sinema Receives Tour, Discusses Groundbreaking Cancer Research

TUCSON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema visited the University of Arizona Cancer Center to tour the campus and hold a roundtable with the center’s leadership and researchers. Sinema’s visit follows her success in bringing together the entire bipartisan Arizona congressional delegation in a letter of support for the Cancer Center, securing renewal of its designation as a National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center.
ARIZONA STATE
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
TUCSON, AZ
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
Commercial Real Estate News 08-16-22

1. Scottsdale Promenade, a 581.6KSF retail center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, sold to a Delaware-based LLC earlier this month for $180M. The seller was Excel Owner Promenade LLC. The sale is reported to be the largest Valley retail property transaction so far in 2022.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M

SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
TUCSON, AZ
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ

