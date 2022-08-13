Read full article on original website
Related
azdesertswarm.com
Weekend pairings announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s Pac-12 schedule
Piece by piece, bit by bit, Arizona’s 2022-23 schedule is coming together. Before you know it we’ll have the full, complete slate. For now, though, enjoy each amuse bouche as the waiter comes by with it. The Pac-12 has announced the weekend pairings for the conference slate, and...
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California edge Jaeden Moore includes Arizona in top 4, will announce commitment Wednesday
Arizona returns to the practice field Tuesday morning as it begins the third week of preseason training camp, with six consecutive days of workouts or scrimmages. And in the middle there, just maybe, another commitment. 3-star edge rusher Jaeden Moore has announced he’ll be making his commitment public on Wednesday...
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved
Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
520sportstalk.com
All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
allsportstucson.com
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten
The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
KGUN 9
Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten. Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program. He released the following in a statement:. After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was...
12news.com
Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!
TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
ABC 15 News
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
RELATED PEOPLE
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students moving into University of Arizona campus housing ahead of fall semester
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 7,000 students will begin to move onto campus at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Aug. 16. University housing officials say they’ve been working overtime to make sure things run smoothly. “We’ve been working on this day ever since move-in last year,”...
gilavalleycentral.net
At University of Arizona Cancer Center, Sinema Receives Tour, Discusses Groundbreaking Cancer Research
TUCSON – Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema visited the University of Arizona Cancer Center to tour the campus and hold a roundtable with the center’s leadership and researchers. Sinema’s visit follows her success in bringing together the entire bipartisan Arizona congressional delegation in a letter of support for the Cancer Center, securing renewal of its designation as a National Cancer Institute (NCI) Comprehensive Cancer Center.
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tucson housing market cooling but less affordable
New data shows the housing market in Tucson has significantly slowed with housing inventory up around 50%, according to the National Association of Home Builders and Wells Fargo.
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Oro Valley’s own mighty mouse rises to the top with 1.7 million TikTok followers
Oro Valley’s own Shaun Gray has achieved many goals living in Oro Valley for more than fifteen years. Known as mightyyyymouse by his TikTok and Instagram followers, Gray has an extensive work history in Oro Valley. Gray, 34, was born in northwest Tucson (Marana) but moved to Oro Valley...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University of Arizona nursing graduate eager to put passion to work
The University of Arizona College of Nursing congratulated over 100 future nurses at their commencement ceremony earlier this week.
azbex.com
Commercial Real Estate News 08-16-22
1. Scottsdale Promenade, a 581.6KSF retail center at Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. in Scottsdale, sold to a Delaware-based LLC earlier this month for $180M. The seller was Excel Owner Promenade LLC. The sale is reported to be the largest Valley retail property transaction so far in 2022.
azbigmedia.com
Fiesta Mercado shopping center in Tucson sells for $12.27M
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group (NNLG) announced on Aug. 11 it has completed the $12.27 million sale of Fiesta Mercado Shopping Center, an 82,367-square-foot grocery-anchored property located at 2930 to 2980 S. 6th Avenue in Tucson, Arizona. SRS NNLG’s Chris Tramontano, Patrick Luther, and Matt Mousavi,...
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
Comments / 0