ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

UA training-camp practice No. 11: WR Dorian Singer breaks out as Wildcats begin Week 3

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of training camp Tuesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 11:. * Receiver Dorian Singer had perhaps his best day of camp. Singer twice defeated cornerback Isaiah Mays during one-on-ones. In 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, Singer made several impressive catches, including a leaping grab at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura. Ephesians Prysock had perfect coverage on the play, but Singer high-pointed the ball and came down with it. Singer later snared a well-thrown pass from de Laura just inside the right sideline. Singer appeared to tweak an ankle during that series and sat out the final portion of practice.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved

Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
TUCSON, AZ
520sportstalk.com

All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona

(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tucson, AZ
Football
allsportstucson.com

Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten

The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten. Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program. He released the following in a statement:. After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was...
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson

A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Wildcats#American Football#Ua#Paris Shand
KOLD-TV

San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Pima County’s First Shots Offers Free Primer Class

If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots, a free beginner’s course, on Saturday, August 27, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. At First Shots, novice shooters have the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes

PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
12news.com

Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!

TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon

The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild

TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road. Authorities said South Houghton Road will be closed between Secrist Middle School and Escalante Road. Traffic will be delayed, and...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy