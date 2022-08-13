Read full article on original website
"I just kept watching": Central Arizona Vaqueros pitcher reacts to being selected in MLB DraftJeremy BerenCoolidge, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Eastern Progress
UA training-camp practice No. 11: WR Dorian Singer breaks out as Wildcats begin Week 3
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their 11th practice of training camp Tuesday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 11:. * Receiver Dorian Singer had perhaps his best day of camp. Singer twice defeated cornerback Isaiah Mays during one-on-ones. In 7-on-7 and 11-on-11, Singer made several impressive catches, including a leaping grab at the goal line for a 40-yard touchdown from Jayden de Laura. Ephesians Prysock had perfect coverage on the play, but Singer high-pointed the ball and came down with it. Singer later snared a well-thrown pass from de Laura just inside the right sideline. Singer appeared to tweak an ankle during that series and sat out the final portion of practice.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats add Montana State, Nicholls State to 2022-23 schedule; NAU game will be moved
Arizona has added a Dec. 21 home game against Montana State and swapped the opponent for its Nov. 7 regular-season opener from NAU to Nicholls State. The move means UA coach Tommy Lloyd won't have to face his son, Liam, who transferred from Grand Canyon to NAU in March. NAU and UA were scheduled to face each other for a fourth straight season on Nov. 7, but the 2022-23 game instead will be pushed back to a future season.
azdesertswarm.com
Weekend pairings announced for Arizona men’s basketball’s Pac-12 schedule
Piece by piece, bit by bit, Arizona’s 2022-23 schedule is coming together. Before you know it we’ll have the full, complete slate. For now, though, enjoy each amuse bouche as the waiter comes by with it. The Pac-12 has announced the weekend pairings for the conference slate, and...
520sportstalk.com
All-Conference catcher Kelli Samorano signs with Ottawa University Arizona
(Tucson, AZ) Pima Community College softball player Kelli Samorano (Tucson Magnet HS) signed her letter of intent to continue her collegiate career at the next level. Samorano, a sophomore catcher, signed to play for Ottawa University Arizona, an NAIA school in Surprise, AZ. The Spirit play in the Golden State Athletic Conference.
allsportstucson.com
Sugar Skulls fire head coach, general manager Dixie Wooten
The Tucson Sugar Skulls parted ways with head coach and general manager Dixie Wooten on Monday. “After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was in the best interest of our organization to move in another direction. We truly appreciate all of Dixie’s hard work these past two seasons both on and off the field in the Tucson community. We wish him and his family the best going forward,” said Tucson Sugar Skulls’ CEO Cathy Guy in a statement released on the team’s Twitter account. “We are committed to bringing a championship to Tucson and will take the necessary steps to do so. There will be a comprehensive search to find our next Head Coach as we look to achieve these organizational goals.”
KGUN 9
Tucson Sugar Skulls part ways with coach Dixie Wooten
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Sugar Skulls have parted ways with coach Dixie Wooten. Sugar Skulls CEO Cathy Guy said the team decided to move on after evaluating the state of the program. He released the following in a statement:. After a detailed evaluation, we decided it was...
KOLD-TV
Thousands of students moving into University of Arizona campus housing ahead of fall semester
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 7,000 students will begin to move onto campus at the University of Arizona Tuesday, Aug. 16. University housing officials say they’ve been working overtime to make sure things run smoothly. “We’ve been working on this day ever since move-in last year,”...
SignalsAZ
Black Bear Relocated by Game and Fish Tucson
A young black bear seen more than two dozen times since Wed, August 10th on Tucson’s northwest side was successfully captured by Arizona Game and Fish Tucson at 5:30 pm on Sat, Aug 13th. The female bear, age 1-2, was tranquilized and transported from near Ina Road and La...
KOLD-TV
San Xavier Mission School suspends operations with plans to reopen
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - San Xavier Mission School is closing its doors due to a lack of enrollment and staffing, the Diocese of Tucson announced Monday, Aug. 15. A statement from the diocese said they are working with parents to place the 45 students in another school, especially if they want to transfer to another Catholic school.
University of Arizona nursing graduate eager to put passion to work
The University of Arizona College of Nursing congratulated over 100 future nurses at their commencement ceremony earlier this week.
SignalsAZ
Pima County’s First Shots Offers Free Primer Class
If you’re new to the sport of shooting, Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) invites you to attend First Shots, a free beginner’s course, on Saturday, August 27, at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range, 11296 S. Harrison Road. At First Shots, novice shooters have the...
ABC 15 News
More areas of the Valley shifting to a 'buyer’s market' for homes
PHOENIX — The Valley housing market continues to cool down and the impact is being felt in some areas more than others. Just a couple of months ago in May housing markets across the state were red hot. Inventories were down and prices were up double digits annually. Rising...
San Xavier Mission School closing due to low enrollment
The San Xavier Mission School announced it will be closing due to a decrease in enrollment. Aside from low enrollment, they were experiencing a shortage of critical staff, such as a
KOLD-TV
Arizona Game and Fish change their approach for relocating bear in Oro Valley
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Friday marks the third day in a row that a bear has been spotted near homes in Oro Valley. Arizona Game and Fish officials have not been able to track it down. It was first seen Wednesday at a home near Ina and Oracle...
12news.com
Looking for a place to live, Zoomers? Try Tucson!
TUCSON, Ariz. — A study by the real estate blog, Commercial Cafe, has found that Tucson is one of the best cities in the country for members of Generation Z to make a living. Out of the blog's Top 20 list, Tucson placed solidly at number 4. According to...
azpm.org
Two dozen rescued from Bear Canyon
The Tucson Fire Department uses a ladder truck to work with the Coronado National Forest and Pima County SAR to rescue 25 people stuck in a flash flood in Bear Canyon. August 13, 2022. Fast flowing water through Bear Canyon forced a ladder rescue of 21 adults and 4 children...
KOLD-TV
Inmate dies after fight at Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate held at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson is dead after, authorities say, he was involved in a fight earlier this month. According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, 52-year-old Curt Cooper died on Aug. 11 at Banner UMC. He was...
KTAR.com
6 Arizona restaurants make OpenTable’s best date night spots
PHOENIX — For those in Arizona looking for a new place to go out for date night, OpenTable has you covered. Teaming up with the dating app Bumble, OpenTable came up with the best 100 spots for a date night, with six restaurants in the state making the list.
fox10phoenix.com
Bear seen over 2 dozen times in Tucson neighborhood released in the wild
TUCSON, Ariz. - A young bear was released back into her natural habitat after she wandered into a Tucson neighborhood and was spotted more than two dozen times by residents. The Arizona Game and Fish Department posted on Twitter the video of the one to two-year-old bear as she was sedated and put into a trailer where she was taken to a remote area and released.
KOLD-TV
Wreck closes road near Tucson-area school
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies are at the scene of a car crash near the intersection of South Houghton Road and East Escalante Road. Authorities said South Houghton Road will be closed between Secrist Middle School and Escalante Road. Traffic will be delayed, and...
