York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in York, NE
The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
York News-Times
York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex
YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
York News-Times
Surprise truck inspections held in York County
YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
York News-Times
Newly listed homes for sale in the York area
Browse through recently listed homes in the York real estate market and find your next home!. SALE PENDING......This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
York News-Times
Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture
SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 17
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 31 min ago. Carl Edwin Siebert was born on October 30, 1927 to John C. and Minnie (Friesen) Siebert in rural Lushton. He was the third of eight children. …
York News-Times
Nebraska football's 2022 alternate uniform honors 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team
For one still-to-be-determined game this season, Nebraska football will wear home alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 Husker 'Scoring Explosion' squad. After hinting for days, NU unveiled the alternate jerseys on social media Monday. Although a tweet did not specifically mention the uniform was Nebraska's alternate look — it closely resembles the current uniform — a Husker spokesman confirmed it was an alternate.
York News-Times
Bus mechanic awarded YPS 2022 Unsung Hero title
YORK -- Every year, York Public Schools nominates an Unsung Hero for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the school district. This year’s Unsung Hero Award went to Dan Wurst, a bus mechanic at YPS. This award is presented each year during the all-staff...
York News-Times
'Hero' dog alerts Lincoln couple to overnight house fire
Early Saturday morning, Bobbi and Rod Adams were fast asleep in their bed. Then, a familiar sound jolted them awake. Tillie, the couple's Chihuahua-dachshund mix, had run into their room and was going ballistic. She has always been a barker, Bobbi Adams said, but this time something was different. Amid...
York News-Times
Stolen trailer full of Amazon packages found on Nebraska interstate, State Patrol says
A semi trailer full of Amazon packages that had been stolen from Maryland in early August was recovered on an interstate north of Lincoln on Friday, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. Troopers stopped the eastbound trailer Friday morning on Interstate 80 near Waverly, about 5 miles northeast of Lincoln.
York News-Times
Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says
One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County. Authorities responded near the Seward interchange at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi crashed into another semi-trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
York News-Times
York area top returning softball players for 2022
YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
York News-Times
Roster churn, summer breakouts set up 'cutthroat' fall for Nebraska baseball
A summer of constant roster churn has unofficially come to an end for Nebraska baseball. Assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Lance Harvell laughs at the notion. Partly because of just how frenzied the last three months have been. And partly because it could begin again at any time. Roster numbers...
York News-Times
YNT seeking nominations for 2022 Ag Hall of Fame
YORK -- There are 78 plaques hanging in the antique tractor display building at the Wessels Living History Farm. They each have a picture and a story about a person (or a couple, or a group of brothers in several cases) who was instrumental in the field of agriculture in York County.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
York News-Times
Man pleads no contest in case involving having loaded handgun in belt
YORK – Keith Devito, 55, of Apache Junction, Arizona, has pleaded no contest in a case where he was accused of fleeing from law enforcement on Interstate 80 while in the possession of illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun in his belt. Devito made his change of plea this...
York News-Times
Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon
Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight. The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin. “Some guys are...
York News-Times
Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case
YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
York News-Times
York man pleads no contest in drug-making case
YORK – Randall Phillips has pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part...
