York, NE

York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in York, NE

The forecast is showing a hot day in York. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit yorknewstimes.com for more weather updates.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

York softball quad Saturday at the York Ballpark Complex

YORK - The 2022 high school softball season will open for the York Duke girls on Saturday as they host the first of back-to-back weekend quadrangulars at the York Ballpark Complex. Here is the schedule for Saturday’s action. 10 am. York vs. DC West - Yellow West. Ralston vs....
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections this past week in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a...
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Newly listed homes for sale in the York area

Browse through recently listed homes in the York real estate market and find your next home!. SALE PENDING......This beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2 bath home has 2,000 sq ft of living space. Main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open floor plan for kitchen, living room and dining room. The large living room with fireplace opens to private outdoor entertaining space. Completely remodeled kitchen that includes brand new stainless steel appliances. Main floor laundry. The remodel doesn't stop on the main floor: the basement includes 4th bedroom and a family room with lots of room for storage. Attached garage, single car detached garage in back. Large yard. Property is centrally located. Call today for your private showing.
YORK, NE
City
York, NE
York News-Times

Father and son to be recognized for conservation in agriculture

SEWARD COUNTY -- The Daake family has been farming in Nebraska for generations. Today, Dave Daake and his son, Alex, continue that tradition by farming and practicing conservation on the family’s 1,100 acres, which lie between Goehner, Utica and Beaver Crossing. Due to their commitment to smart stewardship of...
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York neighbors: Obituaries for August 17

Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (1) update to this series since Updated 31 min ago. Carl Edwin Siebert was born on October 30, 1927 to John C. and Minnie (Friesen) Siebert in rural Lushton. He was the third of eight children. …
YORK, NE
York News-Times

Nebraska football's 2022 alternate uniform honors 1983 'Scoring Explosion' team

For one still-to-be-determined game this season, Nebraska football will wear home alternate jerseys honoring the 1983 Husker 'Scoring Explosion' squad. After hinting for days, NU unveiled the alternate jerseys on social media Monday. Although a tweet did not specifically mention the uniform was Nebraska's alternate look — it closely resembles the current uniform — a Husker spokesman confirmed it was an alternate.
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Bus mechanic awarded YPS 2022 Unsung Hero title

YORK -- Every year, York Public Schools nominates an Unsung Hero for their hard work, dedication and commitment to making a difference in the school district. This year’s Unsung Hero Award went to Dan Wurst, a bus mechanic at YPS. This award is presented each year during the all-staff...
YORK, NE
York News-Times

'Hero' dog alerts Lincoln couple to overnight house fire

Early Saturday morning, Bobbi and Rod Adams were fast asleep in their bed. Then, a familiar sound jolted them awake. Tillie, the couple's Chihuahua-dachshund mix, had run into their room and was going ballistic. She has always been a barker, Bobbi Adams said, but this time something was different. Amid...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Semi driver killed in Seward County crash, sheriff's office says

One person is dead and two people were treated for minor injuries after a semi truck crashed into another on Interstate 80 early Sunday morning in Seward County. Authorities responded near the Seward interchange at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday after a semi crashed into another semi-trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder, according to a news release from the Seward County Sheriff's Office.
SEWARD COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York area top returning softball players for 2022

YORK – With the calendar flipped to August and the high school fall sports season approaching, it’s time for the York News-Times sports staff to take a look at the area’s top eight returning softball players from its four area coverage teams – the Centennial Broncos, Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan Panthers, Polk County Slammers and the York Dukes.
YORK, NE
York News-Times

YNT seeking nominations for 2022 Ag Hall of Fame

YORK -- There are 78 plaques hanging in the antique tractor display building at the Wessels Living History Farm. They each have a picture and a story about a person (or a couple, or a group of brothers in several cases) who was instrumental in the field of agriculture in York County.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

Erik Chinander says Blackshirts are coming soon

Erik Chinander needs to fit his annual Blackshirts ceremony around a flight. The Nebraska defensive coordinator said Tuesday he’ll award the practice jerseys to the top defenders on the team either just before the Huskers depart for Ireland or just after the team arrives in Dublin. “Some guys are...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Woman changes plea in flight to avoid arrest case

YORK – A woman who fled from law enforcement in York County has pleaded no contest to lesser charges. Chance C. Moon, 25, of Lincoln was driving a black BMW on Interstate 80 while a deputy with the York/Seward County Criminal Interdiction Task Force was participating in a ruse check-point at the Bradshaw exit.
YORK COUNTY, NE
York News-Times

York man pleads no contest in drug-making case

YORK – Randall Phillips has pleaded no contest in a case in which he was accused of manufacturing a chemically-based drug in his apartment, which is located near a daycare, in York. According to court documents, the York Police Department served a search warrant at their apartment as part...
YORK, NE

