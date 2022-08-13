Read full article on original website
Popular Pizza Spot in Rochester Has New Name and Owner!
Looks like a popular pizza shop at 1105 7th Street Northwest in Rochester, Minnesota will be staying open but under a new name!. Back in June of 2022, the owners of 5 Dollar Pizza in Rochester announced that it was time to sell the business. It's with bittersweet emotions that...
Extra! Extra! Rochester Landmark Shoe Repair Shop for Sale
Is Rochester's Shoe Repair Shop count ready to drop from one to none?. Back in April, Boston Shoe and Boot Repair in the Apache Mall, announced they were closing their doors. Boston Shoe and Boot Repair has been open in Rochester for 104 years, the last 50 at the mall. Now another shoe repair shop's building has popped up for sale.
KAAL-TV
Rochester employee halts scam halfway through
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester employee halted a police impersonation phone scam halfway through after her mother called real law enforcement. At about 10:54 a.m. Friday, Aug. 12, Once Upon a Child employees reported a scam to Rochester police. An 18-year-old employee had received a call from a scammer...
KAAL-TV
International actor, singer found dead in Rochester apartment
(ABC 6 News) - Darius Campbell-Danesh, 41, an international singer and actor was found dead in his Rochester apartment last week. According to the Rochester Police Department, they responded to a deceased person call on August 11 at 11:53am at The Berkman Apartments, 217 14th Ave. SW in Rochester. The...
Know Before You Go: Last Thursdays Downtown of 2022
I can't believe the last Thursdays Downtown of the season is this week! I'm so sad to see it go because it's such a fun event plus it's just another sign that summer is coming to an end here in Rochester, Minnesota. Since it's the last one of 2022, you...
Famed Singer’s Death in Rochester Makes International Headlines
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Rochester Police Department's investigation into a recent death in the city is attracting international attention. A police spokesperson says 41-year-old Darius Campbell Danesh was found deceased at the Berkman Apartments just before noon on August 11. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but police say there is no threat to the public.
4 youths from Wisconsin, Minnesota are finalists in USA Mullet Championship
MINNEAPOLIS -- Online voting is underway for the USA Mullet Championship, and a number of contestants in the running hail from close to home.Emmitt Bailey, of Menomonie, Wisconsin is one of 25 divisions in the kids' division. The 8-year-old says he's been waiting a long time to show off his mullet."Last year my parents found out about it, but it already started, so then we did it this year," he said.His father, Eric Bailey, is pretty excited about the contest as well, and happy to share that it's all for a good cause."(Mullets have) come back in full force. It was $10 to enter and all of the donations are going to the Michigan Wig Foundation for kids," he said.The winner receives $2,500. If Emmitt Bailey wins, he said he wants a go-kart.Hundreds enter each year, and one of the other finalists hails from Austin, Minnesota -- Callen Steinbrink.Over in the teens' division, Cayden Kershaw of Wausau. Wisconsin is hoping to win along with Max Weihbrecht, of De Pere, Wisconsin.Voting continues through Friday. Click here to cast your votes.
Another Driverless Shuttle in Minnesota
I feel like this stuff... cars driving themselves, parking themselves, lane assist, etc and now driverless shuttles is like something out of the movies. Like Demolition Man and Total Recall where they did everything virtually, and had cars that drove themselves or were completely driverless. Or, even better had robots that looked like crash test dummies doing the driving.
SEE: How To Become Rochester Firefighter – 7 Days of Training Free
Did you know the Rochester Fire Department (FFD) has a High School Firefighting Program? It's #TRUE. And they're looking for students to join up right now. We are actively recruiting next year’s juniors and seniors for the 2022-2023 school year who are interested in participating. Schools included are Rochester, Pine Island, Stewartville, Dover-Eyota, and Byron.
Have You See the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota?
If you're looking for a last-minute summer road trip, did you know the Strangest Roadside Attraction in Minnesota is just 90 minutes away from Rochester?. The Summer of 2022 is flying by, but if you're looking to sneak in one last road trip with the family (and btw, you could grab a quick $500 VISA Gift Card for a quick Vacay Payday on our app HERE), you might want to consider heading west for an attraction that will give you some amazing vacation selfies.
Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A secret has been kept in Southeast Minnesota but it is now out! Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo in Byron, Minnesota have a few new babies. Here's the even better news - they are ready to meet you!. Adorable Baby Wolves Spotted Just 20 Minutes From Rochester, Minnesota. I know...
Olmsted County Entering Negotiations With Titan For Seneca Site
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Board has decided to move forward and enter into negotiations with Titan Development concerning the Rochester company's proposal for a development on the former Seneca Foods site. The vote was 5-2 to authorize staff to begin negotiations on a potential development agreement...
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: $200,000 estimated loss in Byron barn fire
(ABC 6 News) - A Byron family lost about $200,000 in damage after a shed fire Monday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Department reported that the shed at 1224 Frontier Road SE, Byron contained tractors, snowmobiles, and "a collection" of lawn mowers. The cause of the fire is unknown, but law...
Man Accidently Shoots Himself at Rochester Area Shooting Range
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says a man accidentally shot himself in the hand over the weekend. Lt. Lee Rossman says the 44-year-old man told deputies he and a friend were at the Southeast Minnesota Sportsman’s Club Sunday afternoon. The man said he was firing a .22 caliber rifle that he was unfamiliar with when he lost track of his right-hand placement and put his right pointer finger at the end of the barrel and fired a round.
KIMT
Rochester doctor pleads guilty to trying to help terrorists
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading guilty to trying to assist foreign terrorists. Muhammad Masood, 30, is a licensed doctor in Pakistan and was employed in early 2020 as a research coordinator at a Rochester medical clinic. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says between January 2020 and March 2020 that Masood made several statements to others, including pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (“ISIS”) and its leader, and expressing his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS. Court documents state Masood also expressed his desire to conduct “lone wolf” terrorist attacks in the United States.
KAAL-TV
Man shoots off tip of own finger at Southern Minnesota Sportsman's Club
(ABC 6 News) - A 44-year-old man called the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office from the hospital to report the loss of part of his finger. At about 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, the sheriff's office received a call from an Olmsted Medical Center emergency room. The caller told the sheriff's...
QUESTION: Is it Illegal to Drive Without a Windshield in Minnesota?
The other day, I saw an old Jeep around Rochester, Minnesota that was missing a pretty vital piece. The entire windshield was missing and all I could think of was, "Man! I bet they get a ton of bugs in their face when they are driving around.". Then I got curious and started to wonder if that was even legal in the state of Minnesota.
Incredibly Unique New Restaurant and Venue Opens in Minnesota
This sounds like such a fun place to hang out, I could spend a lot of time at this new restaurant/venue that just opened today in Minnesota. It's located in Uptown, so about an hour and a half from Rochester. The place is called Arts + Rec Uptown (if they...
Popular Fall Item Just Spotted At Target Stores in Minnesota
I know it is about 90+ degrees outside in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Iowa has some nasty heat advisory for tomorrow, but I'm going to interrupt your sweat session to let you know it is time to bust out the buffalo plaid flannel. I know the calendar just turned to August but according to the items I just spotted at Target in Rochester, Minnesota, fall is here.
KIMT
Police: Rochester woman out more than $300K in fraud case
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 65-year-old woman wired more than $300,000 of life savings in an online fraud case. Police said on July 10 that the woman called a phone number that she thought was Microsoft. A US Marshal's office spoof called her and said the savings account was breached and her money was at risk.
