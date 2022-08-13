ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

SPORTbible

The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale

Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
SPORTbible

Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga

The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
SkySports

Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m-£45m bid from Chelsea for forward

Everton have rejected Chelsea's bid of around £40m-£45m for forward Anthony Gordon. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.
SkySports

Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win

Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
SkySports

Birmingham 1-1 Watford: Ken Sema earns point for Hornets

Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew's. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall's first senior goal. Ken Sema finally...
SkySports

QPR 0-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler earns win for Tangerines

Josh Bowler's goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked, he...
