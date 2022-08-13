Read full article on original website
Antonio Conte sends Thomas Tuchel fiery 14-word message after touchline altercations during Chelsea versus Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte has sent a fiery message to Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel after their touchline altercations on Sunday evening. The Blues hosted Spurs in their second Premier League game of the season, with the London rivals eventually drawing 2-2 in a dramatic encounter at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea...
The Glazers have already set an asking price for Man Utd sale
Manchester United fans might be desperate to see the Glazers sell their club but it's going to take a lot of money for the Americans to leave. Supporters at Old Trafford have not been happy with the Glazers ever since they took over at United back in May 2005, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' owners using loans in order to buy the club.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire ‘among five angry stars to demand transfers in crisis meeting with Man Utd board’
CRISTIANO RONALDO and Harry Maguire are two of FIVE Manchester United players that have demanded transfers in a crisis meeting with the board. The Red Devils sit bottom of the Premier League table after two games following back-to-back defeats - including a drubbing at the hands of Brentford on Saturday.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel reveals handshake bust-up with Antonio Conte started as Spurs boss wouldn’t look into his eyes
THOMAS TUCHEL revealed he clashed with Antonio Conte because the Italian refused to look him in the eye during their full-time handshake. The pair came face to face after Tottenham's first goal and went at it again at the end of the match - with Tuchel refusing to let Conte's hand go.
Footage shows Lionel Messi in 'disbelief' after Kylian Mbappe bumped into him at the weekend
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi didn't look best pleased when teammate Kylian Mbappe bumped into him during the club's Ligue 1 clash against Montpellier. Christophe Galtier's side left the Parc des Princes with all three points on Saturday night as goals from Falaye Sacko [OG], Neymar [2], Kylian Mbappe and Renato Sanches sealed an emphatic 5-2 win.
Man Utd CRISIS as ‘huge dressing room row’ erupts before Brentford with stars wanting out and split on Maguire captaincy
MANCHESTER UNITED stars were reportedly involved in a HUGE dressing room row prior to their 4-0 defeat against Brentford. The Red Devils were humiliated in West London on Saturday as they shipped in four first half goals against Thomas Frank's side. A furious Erik ten Hag made his squad report...
Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m-£45m bid from Chelsea for forward
Everton have rejected Chelsea's bid of around £40m-£45m for forward Anthony Gordon. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.
PL30 | Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool's first Premier League title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention
Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst is "confident" his side can progress to the Champions League group stage after a 2-2 home draw against PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their play-off qualifier. Van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was...
Newcastle transfer news: Watford reject £17.5m bid for Joao Pedro as Magpies target Chelsea's Conor Gallagher
Watford have rejected a £17.5m bid from Newcastle United for forward Joao Pedro. Sky Sports News understands Watford's stance is the 20-year-old is not for sale. Pedro has started all three of the club's Championship games this season and scored the winner in the opening match against Sheffield United.
Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win
Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
Thilo Kehrer: West Ham agree £10.1m deal with Paris Saint-Germain for defender
West Ham have agreed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain to sign defender Thilo Kehrer for a fee of €12m (£10.1m) plus add-ons. Kehrer has arrived in London for a medical and to finalise personal terms ahead of his switch to the London Stadium. West Ham are hopeful of...
Manchester United interested in signing Moises Caicdeo from Brighton but Adrien Rabiot deal increasingly unlikely
Manchester United are interested in signing Brighton defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo - but a deal for Juventus' Adrien Rabiot is now increasingly unlikely. Real Madrid's Casemiro is another name that has been discussed. The club have not been able to meet Rabiot's wage demands after a broad agreement had been...
Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has expressed his remorse for his conduct in being sent off for headbutting an opponent on his Anfield debut. The Uruguayan was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during his side's 1-1 draw on Monday Night Football. It brought a premature end...
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker may be allowed to leave Manchester United if Erik ten Hag backs departure
Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this month if Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward. United's position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.
Birmingham 1-1 Watford: Ken Sema earns point for Hornets
Watford were made to pay for their wastefulness in front of goal as they drew 1-1 against Birmingham at St Andrew's. The Hornets, who were missing the injured Ismaila Sarr, failed to make the most of their chances and fell behind to George Hall's first senior goal. Ken Sema finally...
QPR 0-1 Blackpool: Josh Bowler earns win for Tangerines
Josh Bowler's goal against his former club gave Blackpool a 1-0 victory at QPR. Rangers had plenty of possession at Loftus Road but were unable to find an equaliser after Bowler netted in first-half injury time. Bowler cut in from the right and, after his first effort was blocked, he...
