Premier League

SkySports

Premier League

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m-£45m bid from Chelsea for forward

Everton have rejected Chelsea's bid of around £40m-£45m for forward Anthony Gordon. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention

Armando Obispo's 78th-minute header ensured Rangers were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
SOCCER
SkySports

Burnley 1-1 Hull City: Jay Rodriguez earns point for Clarets

Vincent Kompany is still seeking his first home win as Burnley manager after dogged Hull eked out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. The Tigers would have gone top of the Sky Bet Championship with a win and seemed to be on course when Ozan Tufan gave them a first-half lead.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Graeme Souness statement

Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win

Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
SOCCER
SkySports

David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
SOCCER

