SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United deny contract termination plans for forward amid ongoing scrutiny
Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is facing further scrutiny but the club have denied speculation his contract will be terminated. The 37-year-old has 12 months left on his current deal with the option of a further year. Manchester United's official response is that the Portugal international is not for...
SkySports
Inter Milan and AC Milan snub chance to sign Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to both Inter Milan and AC Milan. But both clubs are said to have snubbed the chance to sign the wantaway Manchester United star in a fresh blow. Neymar has liked tweets which have...
SkySports
Manchester United could finish in bottom half of Premier League if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves, says Gary Neville
Gary Neville believes Manchester United could finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves the club. United have suffered their worst start to a Premier League season in 101 years under new manager Erik ten Hag. With an opening weekend defeat to Brighton...
SkySports
Ref Watch: Should Cristian Romero have been red carded for Marc Cucrella hair pull?
Dermot Gallagher dissects the big flashpoints from the weekend's Premier League action. INCIDENT: Tottenham equaliser for 1-1 - was an offside Richarlison interfering with play?. VERDICT: Possibly. DERMOT SAYS: The logic here is that the VAR will have been asked to decide if he is impacting on the goalkeeper. You...
SkySports
Premier League
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace. Premier League. D Núñez (sent off 57'57th minute)
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Everton reject £40m-£45m bid from Chelsea for forward
Everton have rejected Chelsea's bid of around £40m-£45m for forward Anthony Gordon. Conversations between the two clubs have been ongoing for a few days but the London club have now made their interest official. However, it is understood Everton remain uninterested in selling the player and a new contract remains on the table for Gordon.
SkySports
Joachim Andersen: Crystal Palace involves police over online death threats after Darwin Nunez red card in Liverpool draw
Joachim Andersen has spoken to the police after he was bombarded by death threats and a torrent of abuse online following Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw at Liverpool. The Eagles defender was headbutted by Darwin Nunez, who was red-carded by referee Paul Tierney and now faces a three-match ban for violent conduct.
SkySports
PL30 | Jurgen Klopp delivers Liverpool's first Premier League title | 2020
As we celebrate 30 years of the Premier League, take a look at some of the most iconic moments in PL history. Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, Jurgen Klopp led Liverpool to their first Premier League title.
SkySports
Dele Alli: Everton midfielder in talks with Besiktas after just seven months at Goodison Park
Everton midfielder Dele Alli is in talks with Besiktas with a view to moving to the Turkish club. The deal could be a loan or a permanent move depending on how talks progress. Meanwhile, Everton are close to completing the protracted transfer of Idrissa Gueye from Paris Saint-Germain. The Merseyside...
SkySports
Destiny Udogie: Tottenham complete deal to sign Udinese left-back but loan him back to Serie A club this season
Tottenham have completed a deal with Udinese to sign their promising young left wing-back Destiny Udogie. Spurs will pay an initial £15m and there are also some performance-related bonuses on top. Udogie will stay on loan at Udinese for the season, with Spurs having Ryan Sessegnon and Ivan Perisic...
SkySports
Rangers 2-2 PSV Eindhoven: Champions League progress in the balance after Armando Obispo's late intervention
Armando Obispo's 78th-minute header ensured Rangers were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League play-off with PSV Eindhoven. Gers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst was in the opposition dugout to former Netherlands team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy and it was the visitors who took the lead in the 37th minute when Ibrahim Sangare drove in following a corner.
SkySports
Darwin Nunez 'moment of madness' on Liverpool home debut was red mist, says Gary Neville
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has expressed his remorse for his conduct in being sent off for headbutting an opponent on his Anfield debut. The Uruguayan was involved in an altercation with Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen during his side's 1-1 draw on Monday Night Football. It brought a premature end...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo: Striker may be allowed to leave Manchester United if Erik ten Hag backs departure
Cristiano Ronaldo may be allowed to leave Manchester United this month if Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club going forward. United's position has not changed and Ronaldo is not for sale. He still has a year left on his contract and United have the option of extending it by another 12 months.
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 2-1 West Bromwich Albion: Clinical hosts make Baggies pay for missed chances
Blackburn maintained their perfect start to the Championship season with a display of clinical finishing to edge out West Brom 2-1. Albion shaded the game and dominated in spells, but Rovers put them to the sword in ruthless fashion with their only shots on target. A moment of individual brilliance...
SkySports
Burnley 1-1 Hull City: Jay Rodriguez earns point for Clarets
Vincent Kompany is still seeking his first home win as Burnley manager after dogged Hull eked out a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. The Tigers would have gone top of the Sky Bet Championship with a win and seemed to be on course when Ozan Tufan gave them a first-half lead.
SkySports
Premier League hits & misses: Liverpool playing catch up on Man City already after winless start to season
It is an unbeaten start for Liverpool. The problem is that this is not good enough to achieve the targets they set themselves. "Draws are defeats now as Manchester City set the bar so high," Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. Liverpool are four points behind already. After the 2-2 draw...
SkySports
Graeme Souness statement
Graeme Souness has issued the following statement following his comments made on Super Sunday after the Nottingham Forest vs West Ham and Chelsea vs Tottenham games:. "To clarify my comments from yesterday, I was referring to the two Premier League matches I watched live on Sunday afternoon, rather than the sport of football. Football is a game for everyone to enjoy."
SkySports
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea interested in signing Everton forward amid reports of £40m bid
Chelsea are interested in signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon. One source has told Sky Sports News they have offered £40m for the winger. It is understood the club have not received a formal bid, however. Everton's position during this transfer window has been that the player is not for...
SkySports
Bristol City 2-0 Luton Town: Robins earn routine win
Bristol City had Mark Sykes sent off but still claimed their first Sky Bet Championship win of the season with a deserved 2-0 success against Luton at Ashton Gate. The home side took a fifth-minute lead when Alex Scott's precise through ball allowed Nahki Wells to move into the box on the left and place a low right-footed shot just inside the far post.
SkySports
David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions
Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship in the midweek round of fixtures? Find out here... Stoke should have picked up at least a point at Huddersfield on Saturday. The fact they were beaten sort of sums up the way things have gone for them in the last couple of years under Michael O'Neill.
