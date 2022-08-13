Water floods Boston Common area after water main break 00:17

BOSTON - Water coated the Boston Common area after a water main break ruptured Saturday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., the 16-inch water main near Boylston and Charles Streets broke.

Police had to re-route drivers around the area for several hours so crews could make repairs.

The Common and Public Gardens was littered with water. and debris from the initial break was located around the sidewalk.

Crews were able to shut off and stop the deluge shortly before 8 a.m.