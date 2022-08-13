LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband’s murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger. Christon Chaisson was passing by the Rosa Parks Center in Downtown Lafayette when he saw a woman being beaten by her boyfriend. He was killed when he attempted to intervene to protect the woman. At the time, Chaisson was hailed as a good Samaritan for trying to stop the crime. “I know for sure he wasn’t thinking he was going to die that night. He pulled into the parking lot, and five minutes later he was shot,” Kelly Chaisson, Christon’s wife, said.

