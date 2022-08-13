ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police officer in Louisiana run over, dragged by driver

LAFAYETTE, La. — A police officer in Louisiana is in critical condition after police say a suspect ran over him with a vehicle and dragged him during an attempted traffic stop. Police in Lafayette, Louisiana say the officer was dragged 100 feet early Sunday morning. Sgt. Robin Green says...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Around Zachary for Aug. 17, 2022

Library branches in the area have some events planned. Pride-Chaneyville Branch Library, 13600 Pride-Port Hudson Road, will host Wills and Living Wills, with Justice of the Peace Lynda Austin and attorney John C. Hopewell. Learn how to get started on a will or living will and have your questions answered at 9:30 a.m., Sept. 20. Call (225) 658-1540 to sign up or for information.
ZACHARY, LA
Louisiana man lands in jail for third DWI

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Gary Lee Davis, 37, of Kaplan, remains behind bars after a recent arrest by the Duson Louisiana Police Department. That arrest took place on Friday, August 12. After that arrest, Davis was then moved to the Assumption Parish Jail where he remains on $50,200 bond.
KAPLAN, LA
Three teenagers hurt in overnight shooting on Madison Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16. Officers arrived in the 5600 block of Madison Ave. and found three gunshot victims. The three gunshot victims were teenagers. At this time, their injuries are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Widow of murdered “Good Samaritan” speaks out about finally getting justice 5 years later

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – For the first time, a widow is speaking out about her husband’s murder that happened five years ago when he tried to help a stranger. Christon Chaisson was passing by the Rosa Parks Center in Downtown Lafayette when he saw a woman being beaten by her boyfriend. He was killed when he attempted to intervene to protect the woman. At the time, Chaisson was hailed as a good Samaritan for trying to stop the crime. “I know for sure he wasn’t thinking he was going to die that night. He pulled into the parking lot, and five minutes later he was shot,” Kelly Chaisson, Christon’s wife, said.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Crowley woman killed, two others injured in Acadia Parish head-on crash

A Crowley woman was killed after a head-on crash on La. 13 in Acadia Parish early Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was driving a 2006 Honda Accord north on La. 13 when she crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and collided head-on with a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck headed south, Louisiana State Police Troop I spokesperson Trooper Thomas Gossen said.
CROWLEY, LA

