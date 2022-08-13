ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

CBS News

Caught on camera: Man stabbed on subway platform in the Bronx

NEW YORK - An attack in the subway was caught on camera in the Bronx. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fordham Road subway station. Investigators say two men got into an argument on the southbound 4 train platform. One man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed...
BRONX, NY
CBS News

9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen

NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.
BRONX, NY
CBS News

Fairfield residents wilt under blistering 107 degree heat

FAIRFIELD -- Some of the worst of the heat landed on the Fairfield area Tuesday. While the area is no stranger to high temperatures, even locals acknowledged that it was much hotter than usual. "As a Fairfield worker, resident, being out here, absolutely, today is a hot one," said Marvin...
FAIRFIELD, CT
CBS News

3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV

A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
CARTHAGE, MO
Daily Mail

Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California

A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
CBS News

Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
Fox News

Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers

Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

