CBS News
Caught on camera: Man stabbed on subway platform in the Bronx
NEW YORK - An attack in the subway was caught on camera in the Bronx. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Fordham Road subway station. Investigators say two men got into an argument on the southbound 4 train platform. One man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed...
CBS News
CBS News
CBS News
Uber passenger dies in car crash, suspect in custody for driving while intoxicated
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police suspect the driver of a car that struck an Uber, killing the passenger, was intoxicated. St. Paul police were dispatched to a crash around Lexington Avenue and Marshall Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The Uber, a Honda, was traveling southbound on Lexington Avenue at Snelling...
CBS News
9 alleged mob members indicted on federal charges in Brooklyn
NEW YORK -- Nine people linked to the mob were indicted Tuesday on federal charges related to racketeering and operating an illegal gambling operation. One of those defendants is a Nassau County Police detective. As CBS2's Hannah Kliger reports, seven of those nine alleged members or associates of the Genovese...
4-year-old dies after flying off allegedly stolen motor scooter driven by father in New York City
A 4-year-old boy was killed when he flew off an allegedly stolen motorized scooter that his father crashed into a car in New York City on Sunday, police said. The father, Mario Rosario Sr., 24, was riding the two-wheeled scooter with his son in the Bronx when they struck a 2022 Toyota, New York police said.
Police: 14-year-old arrested in shooting death of Bronx teen
NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.
Woman killed in apparent South Carolina alligator attack
Police were notified Monday morning that a woman's body was found at the edge of a pond in Sun City, South Carolina. An alligator was spotted nearby.
CBS News
Fairfield residents wilt under blistering 107 degree heat
FAIRFIELD -- Some of the worst of the heat landed on the Fairfield area Tuesday. While the area is no stranger to high temperatures, even locals acknowledged that it was much hotter than usual. "As a Fairfield worker, resident, being out here, absolutely, today is a hot one," said Marvin...
3-year-old Missouri girl dies after being found in hot SUV
A 3-year-old Missouri girl has died after being found unresponsive in a hot vehicle that was parked outside her home, authorities said. Temperatures were in the 90s on Friday when the girl was discovered in the SUV, Carthage police Lt. Eric Miller said. She was rushed to a hospital in nearby Joplin and then flown to a hospital in Springfield, where she died Saturday.
Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after 'uninvited son' mows mourners down with his car, tips over the casket and causes $20,000 worth of damage at cemetery in Northern California
A mourning family at a funeral of an elderly woman got slammed into by vehicle driven by an uninvited family member at a Northern California cemetery on Saturday. The uninvited attendee, who may be the son of the deceased woman, was allegedly fighting with his sister at Rolling Hills Memorial Park the time of the incident.
CBS News
Southern California woman dies while swimming in Lake Tahoe
The 46-year-old woman from San Diego County was swimming in Emerald Bay Sunday (8/14/) when she started struggling in the water. The woman was pulled onto a boat, and bystanders did CPR, but she didn't make it. It's unclear if she had a medical issue, cold shock, or another emergency.
Feds charge ex-congressman TJ Cox with 28 counts for alleged fraud schemes
Washington — Former Rep. TJ Cox, a Democrat from California, is facing more than two dozen federal charges stemming from what federal prosecutors said were multiple fraud schemes and campaign contribution fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. A 28-count indictment against Cox, who served one term, was unsealed in...
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
Man, 35, woman, 28, jump to death from BX apartment building: police
A man and a woman died by suicide after jumping from a building in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.
Mystery as bloodied woman in her 20s is seen screaming for help inside cab of tractor-trailer in New Jersey
Cops in New Jersey put out an urgent appeal for help after a bloodied woman was seen screaming for help inside a truck. Surveillance footage shows the tractor-trailer pull up next to a Toyota garage parking lot by Ridge Road, South Brunswick, around 2pm Wednesday. The woman then shouted to...
CBS News
Some districts using emergency substitutes who don't need teacher certifications
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Schools across the commonwealth are not only experiencing a teacher shortage but also a need for substitute teachers. While many are working to recruit substitutes, some are turning to bringing in emergency certified substitute teachers. According to the state Department of Education, if a person does...
A disastrous megaflood could bring more than 8 feet of water to parts of California, scientists say
Devastating wildfires and droughts are not the only natural catastrophes that California will continue to face. According to new research published on Friday, a disastrous megaflood could bring so much water to some areas of the state that it could completely drown entire stop signs on a neighborhood street. Scientists...
Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD says
NEW YORK -- Two teenagers were arrested after police said video showed them beating NYPD officers in a subway station over the weekend. Transit officials said it's part of a troubling trend, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported Monday. Cellphone video shows the fight between two NYPD officers and two 16-year-olds. At...
Washington men arrested after 91,000 fentanyl pills discovered hidden inside chip containers
Two Washington men were charged Friday in connection with smuggling 91,000 fentanyl pills inside potato chip containers, authorities said. Juan E. Hernandez-Hernandez and Alejandro Macias-Velazquez were arrested after an investigation into the pair’s connections to a transnational criminal organization that imports bulk quantities of fentanyl pills into Whatcom County, the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office said.
