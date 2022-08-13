NEW YORK -- A teenager has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in the Bronx.Jacob Borbin, 14, was shot in the chest and killed early Thursday morning.Investigators initially believed a gun may have accidentally gone off while Jacob and friends were hanging out inside the lobby of an apartment building on East 194th Street in the Fordham Manor neighborhood.READ MORE: NYPD: Shooting that killed 14-year-old Jacob Borbin in the Bronx was likely accidentalPolice announced Saturday that a 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to Jacob's death.Relatives described Jacob as a good kid, adding he loved to play hoops at a nearby park.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO