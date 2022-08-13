Read full article on original website
Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.
California residents urged to conserve electricity Wednesday as temperatures could soar to triple-digits
With temperatures in parts of California expected to exceed 100 degrees Wednesday, Golden State residents are being asked to conserve electricity to ensure the power grid isn’t pushed over the edge. The manager of 80% of the state’s power grid — the California Independent System Operator — issued a...
Three hurt in head-on crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded Tuesday afternoon to a head-on crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Three people were hurt in the crash on Route TT near Shawnee View Drive around 2:50 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gary W. Cleek, 65, of Eldon,...
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
MAP testing scores still below pre-pandemic levels
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The state released new student performance testing results Tuesday showing scores are still below pre-pandemic levels. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) released preliminary statewide data from the 2021-22 end-of-course assessments, known as MAP testing. The data shows that there was improvement compared...
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms
Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
Tracking soaking rain and a mild week ahead
TODAY: This morning, showers and storms are ongoing along an upper level boundary draped across mid-Missouri. This boundary will slowly work south, while rain will move along the boundary in a general west to east fashion. This will bring the possibility for more than an inch of rain almost areawide. By noon, the heaviest rainfall will have translated south with the boundary. Later in the afternoon and evening the area is left with straggling showers. Rain and subsequent cloud cover keeps us cool today. Highs are likely anywhere from low-to-mid 70s areawide.
Tracking sub-seasonal temperatures and heavy rain early this week
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and cooler in the mid-80s. UV index up to 7 - sunburn possible in as little as 30 minutes. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with light showers possible north of I-70 near sundown. Heavy rain arrives after midnight, becoming most widespread during the Tuesday morning commute.
