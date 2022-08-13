ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid FBI informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group. Muhammad Masood pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist group. Masood was arrested in 2020 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Authorities say he had expressed a desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S. A sentencing date has not been set. The Mayo Clinic previously confirmed that Masood formerly worked at the medical center, but said he was not employed there when he was arrested.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 17 HOURS AGO