ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WATCH: Bills rookie surprise Christian Benford makes fourth-down pass breakup

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GR2Su_0hGMNFVm00

The Indianapolis Colts ran into the surprise of the Buffalo Bills’ 2022 training camp during Week 1 of the preseason: Christian Benford.

The sixth-round rookie cornerback helped the Bills stall a drive from the Colts with a big fourth-down effort in the first half.

Benford, lined up against Indy’s top wide receiver in Michael Pittman, got his hand between the wideout and the ball in impressive fashion. It looked as if Pittman got away from Benford’s coverage right at the sticks, but instead the defender came away with a huge stop.

Check out the play below:

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Ravens players return to practice on Tuesday, one leaves early

The Baltimore Ravens have been hard at work preparing for the 2022 season. They’ve gone through multiple weeks of training camp practices, honing in on their skillsets while also gaining chemistry with both teammates and coaches. However, injuries have also been somewhat of a storyline for the team, as multiple players have been working through minor ailments, as well as a few season-ending injuries popping up already.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

List of remaining unsigned Patriots free agents

The New England Patriots are shifting focus to the second week of preseason football, and there are notable free agents for the team that are still unsigned. That obviously doesn’t mean that’ll remain the case, but with roster cuts right around the corner, it does bring into question what the future holds for some of the players.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Buffalo, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nebraska DT Ends Steelers Preseason Game With Highlight Tackle

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive tackle Khalil Davis made a highlight play during an NFL preseason game. Davis was a member of the Cornhuskers from 2015 to 2019. In his senior season, he recorded 44 total tackles, eight sacks, and 11 tackles for loss. As a result, he was a Third-Team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches. Davis was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Now, Davis is with the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Saturday, the Steelers were facing the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener. With three seconds to go, the Seahawks were trailing the Steelers by seven points. They attempted to execute a trick play, but Davis took down tight end Tyler Mabry with a huge hit-stick tackle. .@khalildaish94 ends the game with a BANG 😧#Preseason on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/pxY5xZ2JUJ — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) August 14, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinion. Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Nebraska transfer listed as the portals most important pass rusher
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid thought about Danny Shelton's first practice

The Kansas City Chiefs made things official with DT Danny Shelton on Monday. ESPN reported that Shelton had agreed to terms with the Chiefs a week ago, but with such a quick turnaround before preseason Week 1, the team didn’t make things official until the new practice week. Shelton reported for his first training camp practice on Monday, providing fans in attendance and the coaching staff with a first look at his skill set.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
Yardbarker

Buffalo Bills Make More Cuts Just One Preseason Game In

As the Buffalo Bills built toward what they hope is a Super season … Keep up with important Bills and NFL news and decisions here in our NFL Tracker …. AUG 16 CUTS MADE The Bills are already thinning out the roster just one preseason game in. Buffalo has released cornerback Tim Harris and linebacker Marquel Lee.
BUFFALO, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake Jackson is impressing the 49ers and NFL film evaluators in his first preseason

Drake Jackson is getting noticed in San Francisco. The USC pass rusher, who did not have a high-impact 2021 season at USC, fell down the draft board. Once viewed as a late-first-round selection, Jackson fell to the back end of the second round. The 49ers picked him up, though, which gave him a very good NFL situation. If a player is going to fall a few dozen spots on the board, the loss of guaranteed, up-front money is still worth it if the situation is good and the fit is right.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USC's New York alumni group increases: Olaijah Griffin goes to the Giants

USC will have to travel to the state of New Jersey as a member of the Big Ten. USC will have Rutgers as part of its schedule at some point in the future. When the Trojans eventually do make the trek to New Jersey, they might have a larger cheering section on their sideline against the Scarlet Knights, though this is two years away from potentially happening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why DT Danny Shelton chose to join Chiefs in free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs weren’t alone in the competition to land Danny Shelton’s services. The former first-round draft pick had recently worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders and took a visit with the Carolina Panthers back in July. He also had interest from the Jacksonville Jaguars, who seemed to have the most competitive offer compared to the Chiefs. But why did Shelton settle on Kansas City with all of the interest from other teams?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

140K+
Followers
185K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy