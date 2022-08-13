ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 key matchups to watch as Cowboys-Chargers begin joint practices

The Cowboys went to the Mile High city last week and got some serious work in. The temperature was hot, and so were the tempers as Dallas and the Denver Broncos got into no less than five skirmishes as both sides got their first opportunity to hit players wearing different helmets since last season. This week, the Cowboys have traveled down the PCH to have joint practices with another AFC West team, the Los Angeles Chargers. The teams will tussle both on Wednesday and Thursday ahead Saturday’s preseason tilt.
Danny Shelton brings thicc presence to Chiefs defensive front

The Kansas City Chiefs officially added defensive tackle Danny Shelton on Monday and he was looking as big as advertised in his first practice. The Kansas City Chiefs took the field on Monday for training camp practice number 14, their first since the team’s 19-14 loss to the Chicago Bears in the preseason opener. In attendance was the newest member of the KC defensive front and Hall of Fame thicc boi, Danny Shelton.
Tampa Bay brings back linebacker Carl Nassib for depth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tampa Bay has signed outside linebacker Carl Nassib, who returns after playing for the Buccaneers in 2018 and 2019. Nassib joined the Buccaneers in Nashville, where they are practicing Wednesday and Thursday ahead of Saturday night’s exhibition. Coach Todd Bowles said Tuesday that Nassib is tough in the run. “He’s a very good pass-rusher on the outside and he can also play inside in some nickel situations,” Bowles said. “He has a lot of versatility, he brings a lot of energy, brings a lot of toughness and he understands the system. He was comfortable in it. We look forward to him coming here.” Outside linebacker Cam Gill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury from the Bucs’ preseason opener.
Cardinals: What teammates are saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence

What are St. Louis Cardinals teammates saying about Albert Pujols’ resurgence? Let’s take you inside the clubhouse. The reactions to the St. Louis Cardinals signing Albert Pujols were mixed. Some viewed it as a low-risk option to bring a Hall of Famer home for one last season to contribute off the bench. Others thought the move was nostalgia based and provided little upside.
Royals place Hunter Dozier on paternity list

The Kansas City Royals placed infielder Hunter Dozier on the paternity leave list. Dozier will be away from the club for 1-3 days, per MLB policy. The Royals recalled Maikel Garcia from Triple-A Omaha in a corresponding roster move. Bobby Witt will be on the hot corner in place of Dozier for Monday's series opener against right-hander Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins. Nicky Lopez will shift to shortstop while Michael Massey makes a start on second base and bats fifth.
Former Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller out for a year with injury

Reports came out Tuesday that former Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller sustained a season-ending injury. Miller currently plays for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miller played for the Bears from the 2018-2020 seasons. Miller appeared to be on the cusp of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, according to Dale Lolley, a...
