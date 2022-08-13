KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were shot in a late night incident at a Kansas City convenience store Monday, with one of the victims dying at the scene. Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. in response to a shooting call at The Top Spot convenience store at East 27th Street and Brooklyn Avenue. There they found two victims just outside of the store suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers tried performing lifesaving measures on one of the victims, but that person died at the scene. The other victim was transported by emergency crews to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Kansas City Police Department.

