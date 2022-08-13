ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shallotte, NC

NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
WILMINGTON, NC
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution

Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
RALEIGH, NC
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
WILMINGTON, NC
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County

HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
Mother sends message to son’s alleged killer: ‘There is no forgiveness.’

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son, she shares a message to the person accused of his murder. “You didn’t just kill my son. You killed me. You killed his brother, my mother, my father,” said Flood. “There is no forgiveness and I pray that there is no mercy because you didn’t show my son mercy.”
WILMINGTON, NC
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
PENDER COUNTY, NC
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC

