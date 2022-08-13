Read full article on original website
foxwilmington.com
NHCSO to sponsor BBQ fundraiser for Special Olympics NC
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office announced Aug. 15 that they will be hosting a fundraiser for Special Olympics North Carolina. Per their announcement, the event will take place on Aug. 27 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Elks Lodge 532 at 5102 Oleander Dr., Wilmington.
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington City Council approves funding for digital education program, signs Letter of Support to join Clean Fuels Coalition
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -The Wilmington City Council discussed a digital education program to further develop the workforce and a Letter of Support signing for a state Clean Fuels Coalition at their meeting on August 16 at 6:30 p.m. Digital education program ‘DigitalBridge’. The City Council unanimously approved a resolution...
Up and Coming Weekly
Second Harvest offers drive-thru food distribution
Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina will be hosting three upcoming drive-thru food distribution events. Two of these events will be held in Cumberland County while the other one is set to take place in Harnett County. The first distribution will be on Aug. 20 from 9 a.m....
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington man completes 15,000 mile bike ride for veteran mental health awareness
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A trip that took almost 3 months, across 48 states and more than 15,000 miles is now complete. Sunday, Army veteran Perry Steed was welcomed back to Wilmington by his family and more than 60 bikers and fellow veterans. A trip he calls “Ride For...
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints four locals to State Boards, Commissions
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced dozens of new appointments for people across North Carolina to various State Boards and Commissions, including four Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Jeffrey Allan Hilton, Sr. of Wilmington to the North Carolina Building Code Council. Hilton is a licensed...
WECT
Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center names new president, chief operating officer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health announced Aug. 16 that Heather King has been named president and chief operating officer of Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center. Per their announcement, King will be in charge of overall operations at the hospital and will collaborate with local organizations to improve Novant’s...
foxwilmington.com
Governor Cooper appoints three Wrightsville Beach residents to state boards and commissions
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – Governor Roy Cooper announced appointments to state boards and committees on Monday, August 15, including three people from Wrightsville Beach. Ozlem Yildiz Nichols from Wrightsville Beach and six others were appointed to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees. The governor’s office...
foxwilmington.com
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
foxwilmington.com
Dog stolen from Nebraska found in Columbus County
HALLSBORO, N.C. (WECT) – The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office recovered a dog after he was stolen from its owners in Nebraska. Per the CCSO, Joshua Henriksen and Kaley Henriksen were arrested for felony fugitive warrants out of Nebraska on August 5. The Nebraska sheriff’s office told the CCSO on August 10 that they are suspected to have stolen a bunch of silver, a gun and a yorkie named Gus.
foxwilmington.com
Pender County passes amendment allowing for developers to begin clearing and grading earlier in the zoning process
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – On Monday, August 15, the Pender County Board of Commissioners approved a proposed amendment to the zoning code allowing for developers to clear land earlier in the process. Though developers can start clearing and grading sooner, they still must meet the same requirements which existed before the ordinance passed.
Body of man found on side of road in Duplin County
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on the side of the road Tuesday morning. The Wallace Police Department posted a notice on its Facebook page Tuesday morning saying U.S. Hwy. 117 was shut down between Carter Street and N.C. Hwy. 11 “due […]
foxwilmington.com
‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season two to film in Carolina Beach, temporary closures expected
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – “The Summer I Turned Pretty” has returned to the Cape Fear region to film its second season. Included in its filming schedule is two days of filming at Carolina Beach’s Boardwalk business district, per an announcement from the town. On Aug....
WECT
Silver Alert canceled for Wilmington man
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Silver Alert issued for Saphir Deyampert was cancelled at 2:58 p.m. on Monday, August 15. The Wilmington Police Department first issued the alert via the N.C. Center for Missing Persons and social media on Monday morning.
WECT
Mother sends message to son’s alleged killer: ‘There is no forgiveness.’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - As Tracion Flood grieves the loss of her son, she shares a message to the person accused of his murder. “You didn’t just kill my son. You killed me. You killed his brother, my mother, my father,” said Flood. “There is no forgiveness and I pray that there is no mercy because you didn’t show my son mercy.”
foxwilmington.com
Crews hope for rain as wildfire at Holly Shelter Game Lands continues to burn
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Juniper Road Two wildfire in Pender County continues to burn nearly two weeks after first igniting from a lightning strike. Officials with the North Carolina Forest Service say the only thing that will put the fire out completely is rain. As of Monday, the fire is 43 percent contained. While the eastern portion of the more than 1,200 acre fires is well-coaled, the western portion is cause for concern for fire crews.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Deputy saves a man from overdose; found unconscious, purple
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A Deputy with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is being called a hero after saving the life of a man found unconscious from an overdose on Friday. Deputy Triston McGee responded to the 1100 block of Gaston Sellers Road in Whiteville where he discovered...
WECT
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office looking for three men after armed robbery of Tabor City Dollar General
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Dollar General store at 4248 Swamp Fox Highway East was robbed by three unidentified men on August 12 around 9 p.m. Per a release from the sheriff’s office, three men entered the store, held two employees at gunpoint and stole more than 900 dollars in cash before fleeing on foot.
WECT
New allegations say commissioner took $118,000 from joint account with wife days after a judge found her in contempt of court
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On July 18, 2022, a judge in Wake County found New Hanover County Commission Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman in contempt of court. One week later, Angie Olson-Boseman, her wife, says the chairwoman took $118,000 out of their joint bank account, and moved it to a business account without her knowledge.
foxwilmington.com
Columbus County man convicted, given minimum two-year sentence for selling cocaine
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A Columbus County man was convicted of selling cocaine and given a 29 to 53 month active sentence on August 10. Per the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Justin McKvian was convicted in connection to drug activity suspected in the Green Acres, Dessie Road and Ten Mile Road communities. Back in 2019, 17 people were arrested as a result of the CCSO investigation. The office put had a warrant for McKvian, but he wasn’t arrested until 2020.
