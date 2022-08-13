Read full article on original website
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Tiffany Haddish's Sister, Jasmine English, Reveals What the Star Thought of Her Joining 'Claim to Fame' After Elimination (Exclusive)
Tiffany Haddish was "100% supportive" of sister Jasmine English wanting to match wits with other famous family members on Claim to Fame. "Kai" was revealed to be English – the Girls Trip star's sister – on Monday's episode of the ABC reality show that tasks celebrity family members with keeping their own identity secret while discovering their competitors'. After her elimination, English opened up to PopCulture.com about her experience on the show, including Haddish's reaction to her casting.
Jennifer Lopez arrives 20 minutes late at a Broadway show with her and Ben Affleck’s kids
Jennifer Lopez made a pit stop in New York City before heading to Georgia for her three-day wedding with Ben Affleck. The singer, actress, and businesswoman took their kids to a Broadway show, catching almost everyone’s attention. As reported by Page Six, the superstar and her tribe...
'Enola Holmes 2' poster: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill appear in crowd
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the new film Enola Holmes 2. The streaming service shared a poster for the Enola Holmes sequel Wednesday featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill. The Enola Holmes films are based on the Nancy Springer book series, which follows Enola Holmes (Brown), the...
Lili Reinhart Finally Did Our Puppy Interview, And I Truly Cannot Handle All Of This Cuteness
"Ugh, I love the way they smell. They just smell so good!"
