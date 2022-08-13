Read full article on original website
Kathy Bobb
1d ago
well darn I guess it could have been shorter and tighter and lower in front. she is pretty but just doesn't need to show it all.
Teresa Giudice’s Husband Luis Denies Reports They Sent Melissa and Joe Gorga a Bill for Skipping Their Wedding
Shutting down the rumors. Luis “Louie” Ruelas shut down reports that his wife, Teresa Giudice, requested money from her brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga for missing their wedding on Saturday, August 6. “We would never in a million years ask for money from Joe and Melissa – we are not petty. Joe and […]
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Wears Low Cut Black Dress Out With Sharon & Ozzy In London: Photos
Kelly Osbourne has been staying low key since announcing her pregnancy, but the 37-year-old just emerged in London! She was spotted wearing a low cut black maxi dress as she exited a hotel alongside her mom and grandma-to-be Sharon Osbourne, 69, and dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, on Sunday, August 7. Kelly threw her lavender colored hair up in a high ponytail, adding a pair of sunglasses over her face. She kept the rest of her look casual with a smart pair of black sneakers and a chain handle backpack.
People
All the Details on Teresa Giudice's Blush Wedding Dress and Sentimental Veil Inscription
Teresa Giudice's wedding dress is full of sentimental value. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married Luis Ruelas on Saturday in a custom dress that pulled together the most important aspects of her life. Designer Mark Zunino shared his original sketches on Instagram over the weekend, giving an inside...
Kylie Jenner sparkles in sheer dress for 25th birthday: ‘Twenty fine’
Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine. The reality star celebrated her 25th birthday on Wednesday night not in her birthday suit but in a close approximation, rocking a semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder white dress covered in sequins. The “Kardashians” star was surrounded by friends and family on her big day, including longtime bestie Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou and sister Kendall Jenner, both of whom shared their own snaps of the over-the-top festivities. The Kylie Cosmetics creator fittingly captioned her Instagram carousel, “twenty fine.” Fireworks can be seen exploding in the background of the pics. The makeup mogul smized for the special occasion, showing off an elegant updo and glittering earrings to complete her sultry birthday bash look. Sister Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, commented, “Major fomo 😢.” Kim, who recently split from Pete Davidson, wished her a happy birthday as well. Earlier in the day, the Leo celebrated her birthday at brunch, embracing the Barbiecore trend in a skintight pink minidress with matching slides. Boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom Kylie shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi and a 6-month-old son, wished her a “Happy f–kkkkking birthday” on Instagram with a series of sweet snaps.
Anne Heche's Net Worth At The Time Of Her Death Might Surprise You
Before her heartbreaking death, Anne Heche was one of the busiest women in Hollywood. She started acting at the age of 12 in order to help support her family after her father's death, per Biography. "When I was a kid, age 12, my family moved 11 times," she told Page Six. "We were poor. No money. Homeless. A yellow strip of tape across our door."
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Kyle Richards Didn’t Attend Teresa Giudice’s Wedding
The RHOBH cast member explained her absence from the RHONJ wedding — and it has to do with her new house in Aspen. As Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas got married on August 6, many, many Bravolebs were there to celebrate The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple. However, as fans were quick to notice, Kyle Richards — who was on Season 1 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip with Teresa — wasn’t one of them. A day after the nuptials, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member explained her absence and shared a very exciting real estate update in the process.
Jennifer Hudson’s Son David, 13, Towers Over His Mom In Rare Family Photo On His Birthday
Jennifer Hudson is now the mom of a teenager! The Oscar winning actress and brand-new TV host, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 10, to share some rare family birthday celebration snaps with her 3.6 million followers. Her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr, hit the milestone yesterday. “Can the entire team Jhud and the world stop what U r doing and wish my son a very happy 13th bday on today !!!!!!” she captioned the sweet gallery, which included both photos and video clips. “I officially have a teenager !!!! Wow !!!!!! Turn up my baby !!!! I will forever celebrate u !!!! #DoJ13.”
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married: Look inside the couple's lavish New Jersey wedding
Teresa Giudice became a married woman once again and had her fairytale wedding with new husband Luis Ruelas at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey on Saturday. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" icon was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues from various Bravo franchises as she said "I do" to Ruelas in front of more than 200 guests at the East Brunswick estate.
bravotv.com
Milania Giudice Just Recreated an Iconic RHONJ Moment While Visiting Her Dad Joe in the Bahamas
The RHONJ daughter reminded us of one of her ultimate throwback moments. Many Bravolebs have released songs over the years, and they have all touched our hearts. But, we should note, that we are still singing the bop that Milania Giudice released a few years back. That track, of course, is "I Can't Wait to Grow Up." During a recent trip to visit her dad, Joe Giudice, in the Bahamas, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter performed the iconic tune, and her proud dad shared the moment on Instagram.
Ellen DeGeneres Snubbed From Anne Heche's Funeral, Ceremony Will Be 'Small & Private': Insider
It looks like Ellen DeGeneres will not be attending ex Anne Heche's funeral, an insider divulged. “Anne’s funeral will be this week and Ellen will not be invited. It’s just close family and friends. It will be small and private,” a source told Radar. The actress, who died on Friday, August 12, after she landed in a coma from a car accident, has been fondly remembered by her exes, including DeGeneres. “This is a sad day,” the comedian tweeted after news spread that Heche passed away. “I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”“Ellen felt the need...
Melanie Griffith Is All Smiles In Little Black Dress On Her 65th Birthday: Photo
Melanie Griffith always looks fabulous no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she celebrated her 65th birthday party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood. Melanie’s birthday was on August 9 and she looked stunning when she wore a long-sleeve, high-neck black mini dress.
90 Day Fiance’s Tim Malcolm Reacts to Fans Speculation That He’s Gay After Tell-All Appearance
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to fan speculation that he’s gay following his appearance on the season 9 tell-all. The Pillow Talk alum, 42, took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 14, to address the rumors regarding his sexuality with a reposted tweet. “The amount of gay panic that Tim has unleashed by simply having style without being gay is kind of disturbing honestly,” the statement read. Tim co-signed the tweet by writing, “Facts.”
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Ramona Singer’s “Wild” New Eyebrows
After The Real Housewives of New York City mom got microbladed, people — including the WWHL host — had a lot to say about her new look. Earlier this month, Ramona Singer made a pretty dramatic change to her look. On June 7, The Real Housewives of New York City mom showed off her freshly microbladed eyebrows in an Instagram Story. People had a lot to say about Ramona’s bolder, darker brows — and the most recent feedback came from none other than Andy Cohen.
ETOnline.com
Why Joe and Melissa Gorga Did Not Attend Teresa Giudice's Wedding
Teresa Giudice may be in love, love, love, but it doesn't seem like the feeling is mutual with her brother and sister-in-law. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star tied the knot on Saturday, marrying Louie Ruelas after two years of dating. The highly anticipated event, held at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey, featured a star-studded guest list of Bravo personalities, including Teresa's castmates, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin and Jackie Goldschneider. However, one of the show's signature housewives was noticeably missing from Teresa's big night: sister-in-law Melissa Gorga.
Paris Hilton Rocks Sexy Black Swimsuit As She Straddles Husband Carter Reum In Italy: Photos
Paris Hilton is having an iconic hot girl summer! The 40-year-old hotel heiress and DJ was spotted taking a swim in Positano, Italy with her husband Carter Reum on Friday, August 12. The Simple Life alum rocked a stunning black swimsuit as she straddled her beau in the crystal blue waters of the Amalfi Coast. The adorable couple even stole some kisses while cooling off from the summer sun.
Khloé Kardashian Shares Sweet Image Of True After Welcoming Second Child With Tristan Thompson
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.All smiles with mom! Even after welcoming her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in early August, it seems new mom-of-two Khloé Kardashian is still taking time to appreciate her 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson. On Sunday, August 7, the 38-year-old reality star took to social media with a sweet snap of True, depicting the tot grinning ear-to-ear in front of a cat-shaped flower arrangement.“My happy sweet girl,” Kardashian wrote alongside the adorable post,...
bravotv.com
Gizelle Bryant Is On the Ultimate Girls Trip in France with Her Daughters
The RHOP cast member shared some sweet family photos from her recent trip abroad. Gizelle Bryant is ending the summer with an incredible vacation to France with her daughters. The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member recently shared several epic photos from her trip abroad on instagram. Gizelle, who will...
Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video
Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
