Orangeburg, SC

SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in

COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
John Landon Black Foundation launch honors resident

Over 100 people are expected in Manning this Thursday, August 18 to attend the launch of the John Landon Black Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Clarendon County leaders to honor the memory of a former resident who passed away recently from an accidental drug overdose at 25-years-old. More than...
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department

The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
Charles Austin
Main St. business deemed public nuisance, shut down by police

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is shutting down a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance. According to a department spokesperson, Main’s Best, a convenience store on Main St. was closed permanently on Monday. Describing the store as a “drain on public resources”, police...
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tenants of the Samara East Apartments were provided with some relief after reporting no air conditioning to WIS last week. Now seven days after the initial report, an affiliate with the New Jersey-based parent company agreed to an interview regarding 8100 Bayfield Rd in Columbia. “There...
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school

Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
Murdaugh attorney moves to compel state to turn over evidence in murder case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian has scheduled a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent motion to obtain the state's discovery materials in his murder trial. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. It will be held outside Harpootlian's office...
Manning Mayor Nelson extends an invitation

Mayor Julia A. Nelson will host "Saturday with the Mayor" on Saturday, September 10 at 10 AM. This meeting is to address any ideas, concerns, or questions regarding the city and will be the first since the pandemic. Anyone is welcome to make an appointment with the city clerk, Daun Davis, by Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The telephone number to call for an appointment is 803-435-5121 or email to make an appointment at ddavis@cityofmanning.org.
