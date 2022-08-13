Read full article on original website
live5news.com
SC State students face housing concerns as they return to campus
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - Classes start Wednesday at SC State University in Orangeburg, but some students say the housing situation across campus is still full of confusion. Students say many upperclassmen moved in on Tuesday, but some people still haven’t officially moved onto campus. They say, despite applying and paying for housing, their assignments have been moved around at the last minute and delayed.
WIS-TV
South Carolina State University responds to housing concerns as students return
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina State University issued a statement Monday in response to housing concerns on campus. President Alexander Conyers said a record influx of students caused a shift of upperclassmen to supplemental housing. Conyers said it is the largest class to SC State in almost 15 years.
U.S. Education Secretary speaks with SC HBCU officials, students
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona was joined by Majority Whip Jim Clyburn to speak with HBCU leaders and students at South Carolina State University Monday.
Students upset with unclean apartments as they move in
COLUMBIA, South Carolina — Ashlee Gainey, a senior mass communication major at the University of South Carolina was excited to start the year off on a good foot with a new apartment. She was disappointed. Gainey, who had just studied abroad, had her friend look for apartments. They decided...
manninglive.com
John Landon Black Foundation launch honors resident
Over 100 people are expected in Manning this Thursday, August 18 to attend the launch of the John Landon Black Foundation, a non-profit organization created by Clarendon County leaders to honor the memory of a former resident who passed away recently from an accidental drug overdose at 25-years-old. More than...
The Post and Courier
More than 40 people running for school board across 5 Columbia-area districts
COLUMBIA — More than 40 people are running for school board seats across Richland and Lexington counties, seeking election to 17 spots across five Columbia-area school districts. The largest school board election pool in the area when filing closed at noon Aug. 15 was in Richland School District Two,...
coladaily.com
Local business shut down by Columbia Police Department
The Columbia Police Department (CPD) has permanently closed a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance on Monday. Main’s Best, LLC Convenience and Grocery store at 2132 Main St. was closed down as defined by City of Columbia’s Code of Ordinances, Section 8-31 (C) (5) and South Carolina Code of Law: 15-43-10.
The Post and Courier
Columbia-area students return to school facing more safety measures, fewer teachers
COLUMBIA — School districts across the Columbia area are working to beef up safety and security and address increasing teacher vacancies as they start the 2022-2023 academic year. Lexington-Richland School District Five has added metal detectors, door sensors and school resource officers for the school year, which began Aug....
Colorado man dead after breaking into sister’s house in Lexington, South Carolina
One man is dead after breaking into his sister and brother-in-law's home.
Transitions to expand services for elderly, disabled with new property
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Transitions Homeless Center purchased land near the Dutch Mall to expand its services. The new property will be geared to those in different categories of need, but have the same issue---they need a place to live. The new property will be an ADA accessible apartment for...
abccolumbia.com
Main St. business deemed public nuisance, shut down by police
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department is shutting down a downtown business after it was deemed a public nuisance. According to a department spokesperson, Main’s Best, a convenience store on Main St. was closed permanently on Monday. Describing the store as a “drain on public resources”, police...
abccolumbia.com
Local Living: BBQ Cook off at SC State University and More!
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–In our look at Local Living,. You can enjoy some BBQ this weekend at the “Top Dawg Barbecue Cook-off” at South Carolina State University. There will be music and games but you will need to bring your own chair and beverage. The event is this...
The Post and Courier
Columbia could be getting a new homeless shelter — and it has divided City Council
COLUMBIA — Transitions Homeless Center is planning to open a new facility for elderly people. Transitions CEO Craig Currey confirmed the largest homeless services organization in the Midlands will expand but said he couldn’t provide any more information Aug. 15, including when the new space will open. Columbia...
WIS-TV
Management firm responds to ‘outraged’ tenants
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tenants of the Samara East Apartments were provided with some relief after reporting no air conditioning to WIS last week. Now seven days after the initial report, an affiliate with the New Jersey-based parent company agreed to an interview regarding 8100 Bayfield Rd in Columbia. “There...
wach.com
Hyatt Park Elementary School celebrates their first day of school
Columbia, S.C (WACH) — More Midlands students got back in the classroom. Day one for Lexington County School Districts One and Four, Lexington-Richland District Five and Richland School District One is in the books. A live band, cheerleaders dancing and cheering and a special guest appearance from the Richland...
wach.com
Cayce police trained Lexington Two staff about how to respond to an active threat
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department spent the past week training officials with Lexington School District Two to deal with an active threat scenario. MORE STORES LIKE THIS / Bond set at $500K for suspect accused of stabbing, killing man at restaurant. Cayce Police Lieutenant Jacob Harlow...
WIS-TV
Columbia Parks and Recreation team up with Firefly Toys and Games for Game Day in the Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Parks and Recreation Collaborate for Community Game Day in the Park Saturday, August 20th at Drew Wellness Center. The event will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be yard and table games, a big raffle, face painting food and drink vendors and...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh attorney moves to compel state to turn over evidence in murder case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorney Dick Harpootlian has scheduled a press conference Wednesday to discuss a recent motion to obtain the state's discovery materials in his murder trial. The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 17. It will be held outside Harpootlian's office...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
manninglive.com
Manning Mayor Nelson extends an invitation
Mayor Julia A. Nelson will host "Saturday with the Mayor" on Saturday, September 10 at 10 AM. This meeting is to address any ideas, concerns, or questions regarding the city and will be the first since the pandemic. Anyone is welcome to make an appointment with the city clerk, Daun Davis, by Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The telephone number to call for an appointment is 803-435-5121 or email to make an appointment at ddavis@cityofmanning.org.
