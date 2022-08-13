ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Texas man convicted of child sexual assault chugs mystery liquid as verdict read, dies

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
DENTON, Texas — A Texas man died Thursday after drinking an unidentified, cloudy liquid from a water bottle as a Texas jury found him guilty of child sexual assault.

Edward Leclair, 57, was standing trial in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas, on five counts involving one victim. He was convicted on all five counts, CBS News reported.

Prosecutor Jamie Beck told the Denton Record-Chronicle that Leclair did not drink from the water bottle until the verdict was read, then he “just chugged it.”

“We have had people who faint, have heart attacks and had a shooting, but never in my 27 years have we had something like this happen,” Beck told the newspaper.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet determined Leclair’s cause or manner of death, CBS News reported.

Leclair was sent to a holding cell next to the courtroom after the verdict was delivered, and Beck confirmed that an investigator assigned to the courtroom suggested a bailiff check on the defendant after he downed the mystery liquid, the network reported.

Mike Howard, Leclair’s attorney, confirmed that sheriff’s deputies gave Leclair medical aid until emergency medical personnel arrived.

“I saw (Leclair) being taken out on the gurney. His color and pallor didn’t look good - gray - and then he was taken to the hospital. Beyond that, that’s all I can say,” Howard told the Record-Chronicle.

Beck also confirmed to the newspaper that Leclair’s water bottle was confiscated as evidence.

©2022 Cox Media Group

