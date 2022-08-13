Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
Paint the Town Green and Gold Applications Open
Arkansas Tech University and the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the seventh annual Paint the Town Green and Gold competition. Businesses and organizations participating in Paint the Town Green and Gold will decorate the interior and/or exterior of their places of business in Arkansas Tech themes for the week of Sept. 6-10.
talkbusiness.net
Forty Under 40: Christy Williams
Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
Brother & Sister Reel in Two Gigantic Fish in Arkansas
Summer is lake time and it's definitely fishing time too. You hear people say they 'caught the big one' or 'almost caught the big one' and the fish in the story gets bigger and bigger every time the story is told. Well, a brother and sister in Arkansas really did catch the big one...each.
Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand
BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
KTLO
2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area
(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
Popular Arkansas hiking area receives $24.6M federal infrastructure grant for trails
The City of Conway is receiving a nearly $25 mil grant for infrastructure.
onlyinark.com
15 Places to Eat in Saline County
Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
What’s up With Mysterious Underground Tunnels in Arkansas Town?
Hot Springs, National Park Arkansas is one of the most visited towns in the state. Not only do people go there for the thermal baths, horse racing, bathhouse row, and the surrounding mountains and lakes some come searching for the mysterious underground tunnels. The Tunnels. If you've ever walked downtown...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-15 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Garland County in central Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hot Springs National Park, or near Hot Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs National Park Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Gulpha Gorge HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
