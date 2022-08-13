ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

Paint the Town Green and Gold Applications Open

Arkansas Tech University and the Russellville Area Chamber of Commerce are hosting the seventh annual Paint the Town Green and Gold competition. Businesses and organizations participating in Paint the Town Green and Gold will decorate the interior and/or exterior of their places of business in Arkansas Tech themes for the week of Sept. 6-10.
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Christy Williams

Christy Williams thrives on making connections and developing relationships. That’s evident by her accomplishments in 13 years of an upwardly mobile career working in UAFS’ Office of Advancement. A Lavaca native, Williams joined the university as director of donor relations. She earned promotions to major gifts officer and...
LAVACA, AR
THV11

Benton man brings vision to life by opening concession stand

BENTON, Ark. — After driving past an old concession stand that had been used as storage for years, Joseph Scott Elliott had a thought. He had a vision to transform the concession stand in Benton's Tyndall Park. "I decided to give the mayor a call," Elliott said. "I told...
BENTON, AR
KTLO

2024 solar eclipse expected to be big business in Twin Lakes Area

(Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse) An event that is just under two years away is already drawing interest from officials in the Twin Lakes Area. A solar eclipse will occur April 8, 2024 and the path of totality, or where the moon completely covers the sun meaning nearly total darkness, includes a big area of north central Arkansas and a part of southern Missouri. All of Baxter, Fulton, Izard, Stone and Searcy counties in Arkansas and Howell County in Missouri are in the path of totality. Most of Marion and parts of Boone and Newton counties in Arkansas and about half of Ozark and a small part of Douglas counties in Missouri are in the path.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
onlyinark.com

15 Places to Eat in Saline County

Saline County is located a short distance southwest of Little Rock. Its two biggest towns are Bryant and Benton, and for a long time, the area’s food scene was primarily known for its chain restaurants. Well, times, they are a-changing. Here are 15 Places to Eat in Saline County. And they are all local.
SALINE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garland by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-15 16:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-15 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garland The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Garland County in central Arkansas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 416 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hot Springs National Park, or near Hot Springs, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hot Springs... Hot Springs National Park Red Oak... Oaklawn Racetrack Gulpha Gorge HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GARLAND COUNTY, AR

