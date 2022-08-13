Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 22 HOURS AGO