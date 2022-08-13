Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Report: Washington, D.C. Ranked As the Nation’s Best City For Black Entrepreneurs
Incfile, a Texas-based firm that assists startups with official filings, conducted a study ranking Washington, D.C. as the nation’s best city for Black entrepreneurs. The study ranked the 10 best and five worst cities for Black entrepreneurs to start their businesses based on median income, cost of living, revenue-generation by Black-owned businesses, the city’s Black population, and how many Black residents responded to the U.S. Census.
247Sports
How have Maryland basketball's highest-rated recruits fared?
Jamie Kaiser’s commitment to Maryland was a big splash for Kevin Willard and the Maryland staff, which is looking to boost the program's recently-sagging recruiting. Maryland hasn't signed a top-25 class nationally since the 2018 class featuring Eric Ayala and two NBA players in Jalen Smith and Aaron Wiggins. As well know, though, recruiting rankings aren't everything. There are hits and misses, highly rated recruits who don't pan out, and underrated players who make it to the NBA.
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Barbecue
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that have barbecue in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Liberty Barbecue was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Liberty Barbecue – 370 West Broad St., Falls Church, Virginia. Lefty’s Barbecue...
WTOP
WTOP TOP 10: 2022 Best Pizza
WTOP readers and listeners nominated a number of local businesses that serve pizza in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Out of hundreds of restaurants and eateries, Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille was voted the favorite. Here are the TOP 10 finalists. Armand’s Pizzeria and Grille – 190 Halpine Road, Rockville, Maryland...
sheltonherald.com
Opinion: In the shadow of the ‘loneliest man in Washington’
Kids grow up in the shadow of their parents. In my case it was an uncle’s shadow which kept hovering over my life. His name was Uncle Lonny, or Harold G. Stagg, and when I was 8 years old he drove a Cadillac, which made him a god in 1953.
NBC Washington
Son of DC Go-Go Bandleader Fatally Shot in Maryland
A 29-year-old D.C. man was fatally shot Saturday in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, Prince George’s County police say. He was the son of a D.C. go-go legend, a representative for the musician said. Kavon Glover was the victim, police and his father’s manager said Monday. He was the son...
WJLA
24-year-old Md. man found in Jamaica, charged with deadly January Georgetown shooting
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Officers located and arrested a 24-year-old Maryland man in Jamaica, and charged him in a deadly January Georgetown shooting. Authorities say Ranje Reynolds, of Beltsville, was located in Kingston, Jamaica, and was charged in the fatal shooting of 27-year-old Tarek Boothe. Several blocks of M...
WTOV 9
Billingsley pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 incident at capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Jefferson County man charged in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol entered a guilty plea Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Steven Billingsley, of Richmond, pleaded guilty to a charge of disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.
WJLA
7News Drone over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland
WOW! The 7News Drone captured an incredible summer view over Gunners Lake in Montgomery County, Maryland.
18 Year-Old Arrested And Charged With D.C. Murder
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police Department have made a second arrest in...
hubison.com
Softball Star Odicci Alexander joins Howard as assistant coach
WASHINGTON (August 15, 2022) – Odicci Alexander's dominant pitching and defensive web gem shot her to softball stardom during the 2021 Women's College World Series. Now, the former James Madison (JMU) standout is joining the Howard University coaching staff. "I am so excited to have Odicci join our Bison...
WBUR
Washington D.C. academy trains 'violence interruptors' to help keep the peace
As the rate of violent deaths rises in Washington, D.C., the new Peace Academy is training dozens of violence interrupters to build relationships with people at risk of perpetuating violence. Jenny Gathright of WAMU reports.
Inside Nova
Former state senator looks back ... and also to the future
When she began her run up the political ladder with a quest – initially unsuccessful – for local office, “being a woman didn’t really enter into my thinking.”. After all, said Mary Margaret Whipple, women had comprised a healthy percentage of the membership of the Arlington County Board over the years. (Including the very first County Board, elected in 1932, which included among its members Elizabeth Magruder.)
WJLA
DC Summer Restaurant Week 2022: What you need to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — Summer restaurant week kicks off Monday in the District. More than 160 restaurants in D.C. are participating, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). Some Virginia and Maryland restaurants are also included. The event runs from Aug. 15 to 21. Restaurants participating will offer three-course...
Police investigate double shooting in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said they were looking for an SUV that might have been involved in a shooting that left two people hurt Tuesday afternoon. Police tweeted about the shooting at 14th and Fairmont streets NW. The two people who were hit by gunfire were breathing […]
Washington Examiner
Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children
Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
41 Year-Old Woman Stabbed To Death In Southeast D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is investigating the stabbing death of...
themunchonline.com
2647 Connecticut Avenue NW, Unit 301
Private Off Street Parking Space Available in Woodley Park/Zoo! - Address: 2647 Connecticut Avenue NW Parking Space 9. Directions: In Alley way off of Connecticut Avenue behind 2647 Conn. Ave. Market Rent: $185/Month for a 12 Month Lease OR $200/Month for a Month to Month Lease. NO DEPOSIT. Application Fee:...
fox40jackson.com
Washington, DC, shooting leaves two juveniles injured: Police
A shooting in Washington, D.C. on Saturday morning has left two juveniles injured. The shooting happened at about 12:22 a.m. on Saturday in Northwest Washington, D.C., according to FOX 5. Police said that a 12-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy were both found with gunshot wounds and taken to a...
WJLA
Kids ride for free: DC students to receive SmarTrip cards for new school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Tuesday that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-23 School Year will be available for pickup by students during the first week of DC Public Schools. Officials say new students will be given first priority at their schools to...
