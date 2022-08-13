Vince Vaughn’s Wife: Everything To Know About Kyla Weber & Their 10+ Year Marriage

Image Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Vince Vaughn is as well known for his screwball comedies as he is for his love life. The 52-year-old actor rose to fame with such films as Swingers, Old School and Wedding Crashers, which paved the way for the bevy of A-list beauties he dated during his Hollywood heyday. First among them was Joey Lauren Adams, the starlet best known for the movies Chasing Amy and Big Daddy. Soon he moved on to the late actress Anne Heche, whom he starred with in 1998’s Return to Paradise. It was another co-star who caught his eye next: Vince and Jennifer Aniston became an item briefly after working together on 2005’s The Breakup, which coincidentally was in production when the Friends star split from her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

Kyla Weber and Vince Vaughn married in 2010. (Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

However, Vince was not even close to settling down with his many paramours — that is until he met his future wife, Kyla Weber! The timing could not have been more perfect for the Psycho star, as he told Ellen DeGeneres back in 2011, “I met the best girl in the world, it gives you such a great purpose in your life.” He added, “Sometimes, in our industry, well, I speak for myself – maybe that’s an excuse – but you don’t mature always at the same time, so I was very fortunate that when I got ready and was open to that, then that person came into my life.”

Kyla is Canadian

Kyla was born in Okotoks, Canada on July 1, 1979. After schooling, she got her real etate license. as 2007 article in New Home Living called Kyla a “manager with Coco Homes in Cimarron and a resident of Okotoks.”

Vince proposed on Valentine’s Day

Kyla Weber and Vince Vaughn got engaged on Valentine’s Day. (Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Soon after Vince and Jennifer broke up, the Dodgeball star was introduced to Kyra by an acquaintance and after a year and a half of dating, he popped the question. The proposal was even more special as it happened on Valentine’s Day. Kyra’s sparkler is reportedly a 4-carat diamond ring.

They are proud parents

After their brief engagement, the adorable pair got hitched during a private wedding ceremony in Lake Forest, Illinois, on January 2, 2010. In 2010, they welcomed their first child, daughter Locklyn Kyla Vaughn. Three years later, the couple were blessed with another baby girl, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn, who was born at a hospital in Chicago, Vince’s hometown.

Kyla bailed Vince out of jail

Although Kyla keeps a relatively low profile since dating and marrying the world-famous matinee idol, she was snapped bailing her husband out of jail after he was arrested in 2018 for a DUI in Hermosa Beach, CA.