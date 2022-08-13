Community donations make back-to-school easier

The Bradfield Center & Activate Allen County hosted a community block party Saturday morning. This event featured live music by Dayo Gold, a free hotdog lunch, school uniform distributions, school backpack giveaways and door prizes.

LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library.

Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children.

Distributed items included school uniforms, backpacks, school supplies, clothing and shoes.

“Activate Allen County is a community health collaborative, so we partnered with the Bradfield Center to hold our block party because we wanted to have a healthy, fun, family-friendly event that engaged the community for all things health,” said Josh Unterbrink, co-director of Activate Allen County. Being at Bradfield Center meant “meeting the community where they’re at to provide all of the resources families might need with school starting back up soon.”

Turning out to mix and mingle with the community were representatives from the police department, fire department, Lima Memorial, Mercy Health, SAFY, the West Ohio Food Bank, and many other Allen County organizations.

Kayla, who has six children enrolled at Independence North and West schools, came to pick up school uniforms and shoes. She waited in line to sign up for the gift giveaway, and her daughter Elaina, 11, enjoyed the bounce house.

One of the vendors, Kashona Hayner of “Divine Moments”, took bubble-filled photos of kids, like a dressed-up Jade Ladd, 6, who, excited to be a cheerleader this coming year at Shawnee, demonstrated her favorite “HELLO” cheer. Hayner travels with her portable photo booth to birthdays, parties and weddings.

Live music was provided by Dayo Gold, son of Tesha Banks, program coordinator at the Bradfield Center. He is a Lima-native and a product of the center who returned from Cincinnati to give back to his hometown community.

According to Banks, next year Bradfield Center will celebrate the 85th anniversary of its opening. The facility has been providing Allen County residents with a healthy and safe place to be active and to learn. Members enjoy use of an outdoor basketball court, indoor gym, and a fitness center, complete with stationary bicycles, elliptical equipment, stability balls, and weights. Health and wellness programs are morning and evenings, Monday through Friday. Additionally, young men who are in fourth grade and higher may also participate in their My Brother’s Keeper after-school program.

This was the second year that the event has taken place. The collaboration makes sense because, like Bradfield Center, Activate Allen County does a lot to keep the community active.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner and we’re grateful to have their support,” said Unterbrink. “When we band together as a community, we can do great things.”

Meanwhile, Daddys at Work also hosted a school supplies giveaway in the lower level of the Lima Public Library.

Thanks to donors like Superior Credit Union, We, Inc., the volunteers handed out bookbags, binders, paper, pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, folders, paperclips, post-it notes, and more, said Thomas Smith, Daddys at Work founder and president.

According to Vickie Shurelds of Youth for Change, a total of 334 kids received school supplies at the public library event.

