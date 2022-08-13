ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Community donations make back-to-school easier

By Shannon Bohle
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IuMvI_0hGM2ild00
The Bradfield Center & Activate Allen County hosted a community block party Saturday morning. This event featured live music by Dayo Gold, a free hotdog lunch, school uniform distributions, school backpack giveaways and door prizes.

LIMA — Back-to-school giveaways abounded Saturday at the Bradfield Center and Lima Public Library.

Residents gathered with over 20 vendors Saturday for Activate Allen County’s free Block Party at Bradfield Center on Collett Street for free entertainment, food, school supplies and activities for children.

Distributed items included school uniforms, backpacks, school supplies, clothing and shoes.

“Activate Allen County is a community health collaborative, so we partnered with the Bradfield Center to hold our block party because we wanted to have a healthy, fun, family-friendly event that engaged the community for all things health,” said Josh Unterbrink, co-director of Activate Allen County. Being at Bradfield Center meant “meeting the community where they’re at to provide all of the resources families might need with school starting back up soon.”

Turning out to mix and mingle with the community were representatives from the police department, fire department, Lima Memorial, Mercy Health, SAFY, the West Ohio Food Bank, and many other Allen County organizations.

Kayla, who has six children enrolled at Independence North and West schools, came to pick up school uniforms and shoes. She waited in line to sign up for the gift giveaway, and her daughter Elaina, 11, enjoyed the bounce house.

One of the vendors, Kashona Hayner of “Divine Moments”, took bubble-filled photos of kids, like a dressed-up Jade Ladd, 6, who, excited to be a cheerleader this coming year at Shawnee, demonstrated her favorite “HELLO” cheer. Hayner travels with her portable photo booth to birthdays, parties and weddings.

Live music was provided by Dayo Gold, son of Tesha Banks, program coordinator at the Bradfield Center. He is a Lima-native and a product of the center who returned from Cincinnati to give back to his hometown community.

According to Banks, next year Bradfield Center will celebrate the 85th anniversary of its opening. The facility has been providing Allen County residents with a healthy and safe place to be active and to learn. Members enjoy use of an outdoor basketball court, indoor gym, and a fitness center, complete with stationary bicycles, elliptical equipment, stability balls, and weights. Health and wellness programs are morning and evenings, Monday through Friday. Additionally, young men who are in fourth grade and higher may also participate in their My Brother’s Keeper after-school program.

This was the second year that the event has taken place. The collaboration makes sense because, like Bradfield Center, Activate Allen County does a lot to keep the community active.

“We couldn’t think of a better partner and we’re grateful to have their support,” said Unterbrink. “When we band together as a community, we can do great things.”

Meanwhile, Daddys at Work also hosted a school supplies giveaway in the lower level of the Lima Public Library.

Thanks to donors like Superior Credit Union, We, Inc., the volunteers handed out bookbags, binders, paper, pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, folders, paperclips, post-it notes, and more, said Thomas Smith, Daddys at Work founder and president.

According to Vickie Shurelds of Youth for Change, a total of 334 kids received school supplies at the public library event.

Reach Shannon Bohle at 567-242-0399, by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @Bohle_LimaNews.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

‘You are the best walking advertisement’

LIMA — Lima City Schools employees met in the gymnasium at Lima Senior High School for a welcome to the school year of 2022-23. Joel Katte from Lexington, Kentucky, was the speaker. Katte has been a staff developer and speaker since 2013. “He inspires educators to maximize their relationships...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Shawnee students eager to begin new school year

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's hard to believe summer break is coming to a close as students prepare for the return to the classroom. Shawnee High School students were spotted walking the halls as they came to pick up their Chromebooks and workbooks, along with taking their school pictures. Students can pick up their materials throughout the week between 8 and 11 a.m. or 1 to 2:30 p.m. The return day for students is coming up on August 25th. We spoke with students who are eager to begin a new year, and finally without the weight of COVID restrictions.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rotary awards scholarships

LIMA — Most times, we think of students getting scholarships right out of high school. That is not always the case. The Lima Rotary has presented more than $878,00 in scholarship money to 1,151 people since it began the program in 2001. Many of the recipients have for one reason or another taken a circuitous route to their educational goals.
LIMA, OH
sent-trib.com

Pretels passed down in Price family

PERRYSBURG — Brook Price likes the good luck she gets from serving “pretels,” an heirloom holiday recipe that has been passed down from her grandpa. “Pretels are a dish from my grandpa, Andrew Rosebrook, born in Deshler, Ohio. It is a meat recipe made by those in Henry County, most likely of German heritage,” Price said. “What grandpa always said is it’s a way to make the meat last longer.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Society
City
Shawnee, OH
County
Allen County, OH
Lima, OH
Society
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Education
Allen County, OH
Education
Lima, OH
Education
Allen County, OH
Society
City
Cincinnati, OH
hometownstations.com

Fresh N Faded makes sure that kids start school with the supplies they need

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Fresh N Faded holding their 4th annual Back to School event Sunday Afternoon. Students of all ages were able to pick up school supplies to help get them started this fall, plus some new shoes for school. Besides the giveaway, Soldiers Of Honor was putting on a boxing demonstration, there was a cheerleading competition, and free face painting and haircuts. The Owners of Fresh and Fades say that holding this event is special to them because they can chip in and help those in Lima.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Mike White

Hancock County Fair August 31-September 5, 2022 at Fairgrounds in Findlay

The 2022 Hancock County Fair is scheduled for August 31-September 5 at the Fairgrounds in Findlay. Highlights include the fifth annual HCAS Donkey Race Wednesday, August 31, at 7:00 p.m., in the North Grandstand, followed by the annual HCAS Team Volleyball Competition. Other highlights include the KOI Drag Racing Friday at 7:00 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Demolition Derby Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the South Grandstand, the Truck and Tractor Pull at noon Sunday in the South Grandstand, and a concert by Southern Gospel group Soujourner at 7:30 p.m. in OMSC. The king and queen will be crowned at 7:00 p.m. after the opening ceremonies on August 30 at the Old Mill Stream Centre.
FINDLAY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Fitness#Charity#Lima Public Library#Block Party#The Bradfield Center#Lima Memorial#Safy
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Police calls

1100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was investigated Monday. Superior Court, Lima — A report of breaking and entering was investigated Monday. 100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Officers responded to a report of domestic violence Monday. 500 block of Brower...
LIMA, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Aug. 12-14)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions

Allen County Fair begins on Friday with some new events and attractions. The transformation has begun as semis full of rides and food trailers are making their way onto the grounds. Soon barns will be filled with animals and the smell of fair food will be filling the midway. Fair administration says they hope to increase attendance at this year's fair by adding a few new events. There will be a wild west comedy-style re-enactment show along with an interactive wildlife experience.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Charities
WANE-TV

City shuts down water in trailer park over missed payments

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Residents of a Waynedale trailer park were left without water most of the day Monday after the city of Fort Wayne said the owner went months without paying the bill. The water was turned back on hours after WANE 15 began to look into...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law-enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or people listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides an anonymous tip or information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call (419) 229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
westbendnews.net

Trespassing/Shooting Investigation in Emerald Township

Emerald Township – Paulding County, Ohio—On Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to 14238 RD 232, Cecil, Ohio, for a trespassing complaint. After deputies arrived on scene, they learned the trespasser, an adult male, was shot by the property owner. Early stages of the...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
162
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy