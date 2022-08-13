ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Where Will Xzavier McLeod Land?

Xzavier McLeod, a 4-star DL out of Camden (SC) is nearing a commitment. Georgia is one of the top candidates, but they will have to hold off SEC east foes South Carolina and Florida for one of the top prospects in SC. McLeod visited schools like Alabama, Auburn, Texas A&M, LSU, and others this ...
ATHENS, GA
Keyontae Johnson schedules third official visit

Florida grad transfer Keyontae Johnson will officially visit Nebraska on August 17, On3 has learned. This visit will be Johnson’s third official. The 6-foot-6 wing visited Kansas State and Western Kentucky in July. Johnson has not played a game since December 12, 2020, when he collapsed during a game...
LINCOLN, NE

