Yakima, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Selah doctor's dramatic rescue saved friend at Grand Teton

Selah doctor Jim Zingerman feared the worst when he watched his friend disappear into a hole in the snow on the Grand Teton during their descent in June. It hardly seemed possible Dan Wenker, a former Yakima resident who lives in Atlanta, could have survived a fall that looked to be at least 25 feet alongside a rushing waterfall. Even if he did, his chances of making it back up before succumbing to hypothermia seemed grim.
SELAH, WA
News Talk KIT

Major Yakima Road Work on I-82 Delayed Until After Labor Day

Major road work to preserve an 8-mile stretch of I-82 from the Fred G. Redmon Bridge to N. 1st Street has delayed until after Labor Day due to the contractor’s schedule. When the work does start crews from the Washington State Department of Transportation and contractor crews will be making repairs to the Naches and Yakima River Bridge decks.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

The top 3 Thrift Shops in Yakima Washington

Whether you're an enthusiast of Maklamore, a hipster who loves good deals, or someone looking to redo their wardrobe on a budget, thrift shops have some pretty huge scores with clothing you won't easily find at other stores. Not many people go thrifting as much as they used to, but...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Free backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts offered at Yakima’s Beauchamp Center

YAKIMA, Wash. — We’re quickly approaching the end of summer break, meaning parents and children are starting to think about returning to school. However, things are a bit different this year as inflation drives up the prices of basic goods and services needed to prepare for the new school year. That’s why community organizations are coming together at the Henry Beauchamp Community Center to offer free assistance to families who need it.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Solar farm in planning stages for Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Leaders with Wautoma Solar Project are looking to add another source of clean power to Benton County. Thirty miles west of Tri-Cities and 12 miles north of Sunnyside is a stretch of land owners say is difficult to farm. With declining crop production and decreased...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Consignment store opens on West Yakima Avenue

A family-friendly consignment store featuring infant, children’s and adult clothing, toys and a crafters’ boutique area recently opened on Yakima Avenue, just west of downtown. Owner Bridgette Huard opened One More Time Around at 419 W. Yakima Ave. on July 16 and said she is pleased with the...
ifiberone.com

WSP: Unsafe pass leads to car going into Columbia River near Wenatchee

WENATCHEE — State troopers say a driver was able to avoid a head-on crash while making an unsafe pass but ended up going off of Highway 97A and into the Columbia River. Joshua Martinez, a 24-year-old Lakewood man, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic south on Highway 97 Sunday morning when he attempted to pass another vehicle, according to the state patrol.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Mabton High School built during city's prosperity

It’s obvious to anyone looking at Mabton’s old high school that it has seen better days. With boarded-up windows and graffiti-tagged walls, the building sits in a weed-choked lot surrounded by chain-link fencing meant to deter vandals and trespassers. It looks like the epitome of urban blight, despite attempts to try to repurpose the building.
MABTON, WA
kpq.com

Car Crashes Into Columbia River on 97A, Driver Escapes Beforehand

Update: August 14, 2022 at 1:31 p.m. The Department of Ecology will be assisting the Department of Transportation (DOT) floating the vehicle to Lincoln Rock State Park for recovery. 97A was closed for 45 minutes. The vehicle initially created a brush fire. Shortly after the initial crash, there was a...
WENATCHEE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Clear the Shelters: Yakima Humane Society

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Humane Society has been full of animals for the past three months. This month since NBC Right Now has been participating in the Clear the Shelters Campaign, so far the Yakima Humane Society has had 12 adult dogs adopted, 18 puppies, and 22 kittens.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Four suspects in Yakima drive-by shooting released as police gather more evidence

Four suspects in a drive-by shooting that wounded a teenage girl will not be charged — for now. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said the four — an 18-year-old, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old — have been released from custody pending further investigation. Court records show prosecutors declined to file charges on Thursday.
YAKIMA, WA

