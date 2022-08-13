ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

105.1 The Block

18 Days Away From Bama Kickoff: Slade Bolden

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight a former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in just 18 days, so let's look at recent Bama wideout Slade Bolden. Slade Bolden suited...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Ranks High in Something Other Than Football

Tuscaloosa, Alabama is known for The University of Alabama plus everything sports-related, especially football. Our wonderful town is nearly centered around the wildly successful Crimson Tide football program. Just recently Bama football regained the top spot in recruiting rankings. As reported by Tide 100.9, “Alabama is sitting at No. 1...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

West Alabama Teen Summit Prepares Students for Success After High School

The Croom Foundation and the Mu Alpha Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. joined forces on Saturday to prepare local students for life after high school. The West Alabama Teen Summit allowed students in ninth through twelfth grade to have an open dialogue with local colleges, including Stillman College, the University of Alabama, the University of West Alabama and Shelton State Community College, and representatives from the U.S. Armed Forces to narrow down the opportunities they can embark on after graduation.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nick Saban
105.1 The Block

Concerns for Beer Guzzlers’ Bladders at Bryant-Denny Stadium

As we have grown closer and closer to the kickoff date for Crimson Tide football there has been lots of talk about alcohol being served at Bryant-Denny Stadium. As reported by the official home of Crimson Tide sports, Tide 100.9, the outlet noted that “alcohol sales at Bryant-Denny Stadium could be much closer than previously thought.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Wanted: Grill Thief Near Bryant-Denny Stadium

We all live in a digital world. The internet is proof of that!. With all the security cameras, video doorbells, motion-activated lights, and of course nosey neighbors, how could anyone get away with a crime?. Apparently, this guy didn’t get the memo. He thought he got away sight unseen,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Possible Damaging Wind Threat for Southwestern Alabama Counties

The Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa coverage area is extensive. The weather outlook for today includes some of the far southwestern counties that we cover. Today, you can expect “a mass of showers and thunderstorms is pushing into West Alabama early this morning ahead of a disturbance over the Mid-South moving down through the northwest flow aloft over the region. Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms today, but still, it won't rain everywhere,” said James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Marginal Risk of Severe Thunderstorms Possible for West, Central Alabama

There is the possibility of strong to severe storms today for West and Central Alabama. As well as several other days this week, so please stay weather aware. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist mention the “chance of a few strong thunderstorms this afternoon ahead of a surface front dropping in from the north. SPC has defined a "marginal risk" (level 1/5) of severe thunderstorms for parts of North/Central Alabama due to the potential for strong winds with the heavier storms.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Which Celebrity Has a $1.2M Tuscaloosa Mansion with a Panic Room?

You know I love looking at homes that I know I can’t afford. Well, In my latest adventure in scrolling and trolling I landed upon The U.S. Sun. I couldn’t believe my eyes but The U.S. Sun showcased our beloved hometown celebrity, Deontay Wilder. “The Bronze Bomber lives in a stunning $1.2 million mansion in Alabama which backs onto the famous and picturesque Lake Tuscaloosa,” said The U.S. Sun.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

Strong Thunderstorms To Impact Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service in Birmingham released a special weather statement affecting Tuscaloosa County Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Tuscaloosa County through 7:30p. Where:. Highway 69 Bridge. Lake View. North Bibb. East Brookwood. Coaling. Lake Tuscaloosa. Vance. Tannehill Ironworks State Park. Bull City. Abernant. Lake Wildwood.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
105.1 The Block

PHOTOS: First Day of School in Tuscaloosa 2022

Take a look at some photos from the first day of the 2022-2023 school year here in West Alabama!. Tuscaloosa Restaurants and Businesses That Opened in 2022. New Year... New Tuscaloosa restaurants and businesses! 2022 welcomed in some great spots for shopping, good eats and business in the Druid City area.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
105.1 The Block

105.1 The Block

Tuscaloosa, AL
105.1 The Block is the number one Spot for non-Stop Hip Hop and R&B along with the latest local news for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

